Washington County schools looking for help to fill $1.4 million deficit

Board members slashed more than $1 million from a wish list of increases to the system’s $66.9 million budget plan, but left a 2-percent across-the-board pay raise for employees at a cost of $1.3 million.

Two academic coaches, two special education teachers and a special education instructional assistant, a driver’s education teacher at Boone, a part-time English-as-a-second-language teacher and a grant writer were also added to the budget proposal.

“Clearly, this is a pretty slim budget,” Director of Schools Kimber Halliburton told the board before diving into the hours-long budget workshop.

Interim Finance Director Jerry Whitaker said the district lost 155 students from its average daily membership, an enrollment figure used by Tennessee to determine the state funding Washington County schools receive through the Basic Education Program, or BEP.

Had the system’s student population stayed at 8,608, the district would have received an extra $560,000, Whitaker said.

“This is huge to our system,” he said.

Both the Johnson City and Washington County school districts lost students from their average daily memberships, an effect Halliburton said is caused by the area’s population aging beyond childbearing years and not enough young families with children moving in.

“We don’t really have a choice, we’re going to have to cut some classroom teaching positions and other positions,” she said. “It’s really up to what the commission approves.”

Board members considered a plan to give raises to only teachers and school-level administrators, leaving out non-instructional positions and central office workers for increases in subsequent years, but some, including member Keith Ervin could not stomach the idea.

“I can’t support doing raises for certain people, because, boys, wake up. There’s going to be a new County Commission coming in here. I’ve seen it — 12 years I’ve been on the board, and I’ve seen a new one every 4 years. We’re fixing to get a new mayor, and who knows what they’ll fund next year,” Ervin said.

The budget proposal will now head to the county’s Budget Committee.

If the committee recommends the spending plan, it will go to the full commission for a vote. If the committee members reject the plan, the school board will likely be asked to find more cuts to help shrink the deficit.