Elizabethton art students compete in shoe company design contest

For several years, Vans Shoes has sponsored a national design competition to create the most unique and artistic pair of shoes. This year, eight art students from Lisa Malone’s class and 10 students from Patrick Robert’s class took the challenge.

Malone said the contest required students to design four separate pairs of shoes. The designs had to be related to four corresponding categories: art, music, action sports and local flavor. A fifth component was to design a poster with the theme “Technology in Design.”

Malone said Vans sent the students four pairs of plain white shoes.

The students only had a short window to design and produce the shoes and poster. The contest began March 1 and finished April 10.

Ashley Depew, Madison Hayton and Noe Beccue teamed on one of the pairs of shoes.

“It was fun,” the students said. Their project took about two and a half weeks to complete, using only the hour and a half of class time each day.

Their design consists of several layers of design. At the base is a tribal design the students created using Sharpie pens. Over that they drew an exploding galaxy in water colors. On the outer edge of the right shoe is a hand holding an artist’s brush.

“It is a galaxy exploding from the end of an artist’s brush,” Depew said.

The four pairs of Elizabethton High School shoes will now be judged in regional competitions. The five finalists will be going to Los Angeles for the final round of judging. The winning entry will be awarded $50,000 for the school’s art program.