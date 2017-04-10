Upper East Tennessee Science Fair winners announced

The fair is sponsored by the Johnson City Kiwanis Club and ETSU with grand prize awards sponsored by the Eastman Foundation.

Three hundred twenty students from fourth- through eighth-grade participated in the fair from 42 schools throughout the upper east Tennessee region. Grand prize-winning projects explored topics including the aerodynamics of paper airplanes, optical illusions and how mass affects the generation of sound.

The projects were judged in several award categories by over 30 professional scientists and engineers from ETSU and local companies such as Eastman and Siemens.

Additional prizes were sponsored by ETSU’s Center for Appalachian Studies and Services, the Tennessee Academy of Science, the Northeast Section of the American Chemical Society and Club Z! In-Home Tutoring of Johnson City. A total of $6,900 was awarded to the student winners, their teachers and their schools. The winners are listed as follows:

Eastman Chemical Grand Prize Winners

$250 Grand Prize to student with best entry for each grade

$100 Award to each Grand Prize winner’s school

$100 Award to each Grand Prize winner’s teacher

• Fourth Grade Grand Prize: Gabe J. McKinney, St. Mary’s School.

• Fifth Grade Grand Prize: Zachary A. Brock, Ridgeview Elementary School.

• Sixth Grade Grand Prize: Elizabeth A. Kliesch, Kingsport Christian Academy.

• Seventh Grade Grand Prize: Ethan J. Swift, Lamar School.

• Eighth Grade Grand Prize: Lily Perdue, Innovation Academy.

Johnson City Kiwanis Club Prize Winners

$100 First Prize, $50 Second Prize, $25 Third Prize to three Biological Science and three Physical Science entries in each grade (fourth through eighth)

Fourth Grade Biological Category

• First Prize: Shreyas Singh, Cherokee Elementary School.

• Second Prize: Carter M. Broehl, Lake Ridge Elementary School.

• Third Prize: Larenzo M. Jeter, Ashley Academy.

• Honorable Mention: Drew O’Daniel, St. Mary’s School.

Fourth Grade Physical Category

• First Prize: Eli B. Porter, Kingsport Christian Academy.

• Second Prize: Benjamin Baldridge, Providence Academy.

Fifth Grade Biological Category

• First Prize: Sophia Stone, Ashley Academy.

• Second Prize: Jackson R. Temple, Kingsport Christian Academy.

• Third Prize: Sofia E. Diaz, St. Mary’s School.

• Honorable Mention: Kamran Awan, Ashley Academy.

Fifth Grade Physical Category

• First Prize: Roanin J. Buchanan, Jonesborough Middle School.

• Second Prize: Colton Shane Johnson, Happy Valley Middle School.

• Third Prize: Abigail Utterback, TEACH (Johnson City).

Sixth Grade Biological Category

• First Prize: Wyatt Olinger, Kingsport Christian Academy.

• Second Prize: Andrew Cunningham, Providence Academy.

• Third Prize: Mia Nagai, Ridgeview Elementary School.

Sixth Grade Physical Category

• First Prize: Tucker Evans, Ashley Academy.

• Second Prize: Rachel Maurer, St. Mary’s School.

• Third Prize: Macy Miller, Unicoi County Middle School.

• Honorable Mention: Timothy Glasgow, Ashley Academy.

Seventh Grade Biological Category

• First Prize: William Hobbs, Jonesborough Middle School.

• Second Prize: Nora Bailey, Lamar School.

• Third Prize: Tate Kerns, Unicoi County Middle School.

Seventh Grade Physical Category

• First Prize: Jamison Gregory, Sullins Academy.

• Second Prize: ShelC’ Black, West Pines Elementary School.

• Third Prize: Jason Caldwell, Lamar School.

• Honorable Mention: Ethan Ridley, Fall Branch School.

Eighth Grade Biological Category

• First Prize: Rachel Dulaney, Lamar School.

• Second Prize: Amisha Agrawal, Liberty Bell Middle School.

• Third Prize: Emma G. Gouge, Lamar School.

• Honorable Mention: Corbin Drinnon, Jonesborough Middle School.

Eighth Grade Physical Category

• First Prize: Pate Anglin, TEACH (Johnson City).

• Second Prize: Jacob Jenkins, Innovation Academy.

• Third Prize: Caleb Proffitt, Jonesborough Middle School.

• Honorable Mention: Marie Wright, St. Mary’s School.

Awards of $50 were also given to each prizewinner’s school for each prize won above.

Special Category Prizes from additional sponsors:

Provided by the Northeast Section of the American Chemical Society, three prizes for projects in chemistry from any grade

• First Place Winner ($75): Gracyn Carder, Ashley Academy.

• Second Place Winner ($50): Brieanna Duncan, Unicoi County Middle School.

• Third Place Winner ($25): Ethan Gordon, Kingsport Christian Academy.

• Honorable Mention: ($20): Audrey Edwards, George Washington Elementary.

Provided by the Center for Appalachian Studies and Services, two $100 prizes for projects related to the Appalachian region from any grade, biological or physical sciences

• Winner: Gabe Moretz, Lake Ridge Elementary School.

• Winner: Lauryn Banner, Indian Trail Intermediate School.

Provided by Tennessee Academy of Science, two $100 Prizes for overall biological science entries and two $100 prizes for overall physical science entries

• Biological Science Winner: Carter Broehl, Lake Ridge Elementary School

• Biological Science Winner: William Hobbs, Jonesborough Middle School

• Physical Science Winner: Calliope Hall, Innovation Academy

• Physical Science Winner: Lily Perdue, Innovation Academy