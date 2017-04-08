Are conservatives 'oppressed' on ETSU's campus?

Zachary wouldn’t give his last name to the Press, believing that outing himself as a conservative would lead to repercussions on the Johnson City college campus. He echoed the fears of several ETSU students who said they feel they’re strongly outnumbered at the 15,000-plus student institution.

In March 2016, conservative campus groups brought former House Speaker and recent GOP presidential candidate Newt Gingrich to campus to speak about civility in politics. The co-author of the Republican Party’s Contract with America was met with a standing ovation from a packed audience and about a dozen protesters outside the venue who opposed Gingrich’s political viewpoints.

“There are a lot of liberal people here,” said sophomore Erin Holmes, who grew up in East Tennessee and now studies education at ETSU. “It’s oppressive.”

Holmes is one of seven students interviewed for this story, all of whom rejected the labels “liberal” and “Democrat” to describe their political beliefs.

After Republican President Donald Trump’s election in November, Holmes said a group brought therapy dogs to campus to console distressed students. It’s one example she uses of the university’s bias toward liberal opinions. She also said most of her professors tend to hold socially liberal political views and frequently express them in classes.

“It’s hard to find someone, anyone, on campus that isn’t liberal,” Holmes said.

ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland disagrees with that assessment.

“From my perspective, the role of the university is to bring individuals together from different perspectives, beliefs and backgrounds and have a conversation,” Noland said. “We're not always going to agree, but if we are a university that's met our mission objectives, I'm going to learn more about you through our dialogue and conversation and you're going to learn more about me through our dialogue conversation.

“I think as you look across the campus, it's a diverse campus, it's a balanced campus. A lot of the unrest you see at other institutions across the county doesn't happen here. When we have a hiccup, a lot of people turn it into the flu. This is a campus that has historically been ahead of the curve with respect to social change, and we celebrate that every day as we walk through Borchuck Plaza.”

Borchuck Plaza, outside the Charles C. Sherrod Library, is designated a “free speech zone” on campus where groups can register for time and space to publicly advocate for their viewpoints.

It’s the place where the campus’ 1958 desegregation is celebrated each year, and also the site where a student disrupted a Black Lives Matter demonstration, wearing overalls, a gorilla mask and hanging bananas from nooses, prompting condemnation from Noland and a community-wide discussion on the limits of free speech. Traveling proselytizers and abortion opponents frequently register to demonstrate in the plaza, as do student health organizations and campus social groups.

ETSU students Caleb Crockett and Michaela Studer, a sophomore and a junior, both say they are conservative, like Holmes. They agreed the campus is more liberal than conservative.

Sophomores Madison Nalefski and Malineski Russell both said they’re apolitical and prefer when they’re not subjected to political discussions in general. By their assessments, their professors don’t bring personal political opinions into the classroom very often.

McKenzie Lee, chairperson of the Conservative Coalition at ETSU, believes Tennessee’s campuses, including ETSU’s, are too liberal, and would welcome intervention from the new board of trustees appointed this year by Gov. Bill Haslam.

“Some days I’m even hesitant to say I’m chairman of the Conservative Coalition because of what might be said or done to me,” Lee said. “These minorities on the left claim to be scared when really, they’re the ones doing the scaring. They get so angry when you don’t believe like them. They claim to fight for equality, but I guess that only means if you think like them.”

Lee said she worries the Student Government Association’s elections could skew too far to the left and affect her conservative group.

SGA Vice President Nathan Farnor, a student representative on the new board of trustees, did not respond to multiple requests for comment on this story.

Pooja Shah, president of the SGA, said students who feel left out should become involved in campus life.

“My advice for any student or student group who feels misrepresented is not only to address these concerns respectfully with student and university leadership, but also to take the initiative to get involved by hosting events, developing programs, pursuing leadership roles, or even just speaking to a diverse range of peers with the goal of sharing their perspectives and understanding those of others,” she said.

With only one meeting under its belt, Shah isn’t sure how much of a role the board of trustees will have in campus politics.

Former Lt. Gov. Ron Ramsey, a member of that board appointed by Haslam, led the Senate through battles against the University of Tennessee’s Sex Week, a reproductive health event, and its Office of Diversity and Inclusion, which famously issued memos about using gender-neutral pronouns and secular holiday parties.

After legislators threatened to change the funding structure for campus groups in 2014, UT administrators vowed to pursue “a more transparent fee system” for campus events. Last year, lawmakers pulled $425,000 from the college’s budget earmarked for the diversity office.

During a February Senate Education Committee meeting to confirm Haslam’s appointed members to the university boards, Ramsey expressed his thoughts on how the boards should wield their power, specifically as it relates to spending and social issues.

“I think we will be able to bore down a little deeper than we have in the past to make sure, not only academic issues — and let's just hit this on the head-on, there are times on the social side that some of us got a little frustrated, to say the least,” Ramsey said. “And we'll hit that head-on right now because I'm one, too.

"I think that's what we've had in the past, we've had administrators that let it lay out there for a little long, so I'm looking forward to be able to take quick action when things show up that probably shouldn't have on college campuses."

Sen. Joey Hensley, a member of the Education Committee, pointedly asked prospective University of Memphis members about their views on social issues.

“We see so much going on in this country, and so many universities are not really open to both — to all viewpoints,” Hensley said. “We’d like for our public universities to be open to all discussions, and too many times we hear of professors squelching one viewpoint and even punishing viewpoints, but we want to make sure that the University of Memphis and all of our public universities are open for that public discussion and welcome debate and discussion, and just hope that y’all would in your role make sure that that’s happening in the University of Memphis.”

This year, members of the Senate Education Committee increased UT’s funding by $450,000 to be put toward an Office of Intellectual Diversity, which lawmakers hoped would encourage students and professors with conservative views to speak more freely. Sen. Brian Kelsey, R-Germantown, said that, in the current campus climate, "traditional American values (are) a black mark against you."

ETSU board chairman Scott Niswonger said he believes ETSU does well to encourage diversity of viewpoints.

“As a new board, we remain focused on organizational processes and preparing our committees to begin their work,” Niswonger said in an emailed statement. “One of the hallmarks of a great university is the flow of divergent ideas and activities on campus with a high degree of civility. In addition to discussions that take place within the classroom, the students, faculty and staff at ETSU do an excellent job in creating open dialogue that facilitates the exchange of those different ideas.”

