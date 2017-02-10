Science Hill graduation details unchanged following passionate debate

Science Hill’s graduation is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, on the school’s football field. By the preceding Wednesday, if rain is in the forecast, the ceremony would be moved to East Tennessee State University’s minidome.

One change to the plan: If high temperatures are expected to be unseasonably warm, the ceremony will also move to ETSU.

Students had approached the board at its regular meeting Feb. 6 seeking a change in commencement time. Science Hill seniors spoke of the effects of morning heat, having to face the sun for several hours and the strain this could put on their elderly family members and guests.

The site and time had been debated and settled during the December meeting. Principal Melanie Riden-Bacon said invitations and even the diplomas were already ordered with the previously decided details on them.

On Friday, Stacie Torbett and John Hunter provided the only votes against keeping the previously set time and location of the ceremony after a heated debate among board members and the public over the last few weeks.

“I think we should take great consideration as to the opinion and comments that have come before us via email, phone call and public hearing,” Hunter told his fellow board members before the votes were cast.

Throughout the course of the discussion, nearly every board member commended the Science Hill seniors who organized an effort to reschedule their graduation to an evening slot. The students’ biggest contention was the oppressive heat the students, their families and friends faced the previous year.

Both Torbett and Hunter, who sided with the students’ request to switch to an evening option, referred to last year’s graduation as “miserable.”

Several parents in support of changing the schedule spoke to the school board, and only associate principal Tony Spears, speaking in his capacity as a parent, asked the board to consider maintaining the current schedule.

"As a parent, my concern is not what they're asking, but the impact it's having on parents such as myself and my wife who've made plans already, based on the dates that have been published," Spears said, adding that there were other parents like him.

Science Hill senior Julia Thomas again spoke to the board, as she did earlier in the week during the February board of education meeting. She came to tears describing what it meant to her to go to school at Science Hill and the experiences she and her peers have had under the football field’s lights. Thomas said she wanted just one more memory at Science Hill — and that’s an evening graduation under the lights.

Hunter and Jonathan Kinnick had a contentious interaction when discussing the role of the school board.

“I have a hard time penalizing the people who already made plans,” Kinnick said, speaking about parents, family and friends who’ve already made arrangements to come to the scheduled graduation.

That’s when Hunter, who’s said he thinks the maturity and execution of the students’ plans should be rewarded, responded.

“It's not their graduation, it's theirs,” Hunter said, pointing to several Science Hill seniors in the audience, drawing the students’ applause, as well as Torbett’s.

Hunter also said the board frequently makes changes to budget line items and policies, and this should be no different. He pointed to the approximately $600,000 the board decided to give in one-time bonuses to teachers and school employees, and most recently several thousand dollars for playground equipment at Indian Trail Intermediate School.

“We make changes all the time in the middle of the year,” Hunter said.

When superintendent Dr. Richard Bales gave his recommendation to keep the schedule as it had been, he recommended the board not set a precedent of being so quick to walk back decisions, warning that more requests will likely follow.

“We’ve never solicited feedback on this. It’s in the board policy,” Bales said.

It was in the early December at the monthly board meeting that Bales presented the school year calendar, which had the graduation details on it, to double-check with the board that no changes were needed. The board then unanimously voted to proceed with the original graduation plans, including a request from Science Hill’s principal Melanie Riden-Bacon to have a morning ceremony on the school’s football field.

