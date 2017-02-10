Daniel Boone High School remembers Justin Rose

The Boone gym was filled with people who knew Justin as well as many who said they didn’t. But everyone seemed to agree on one thing: Justin had a smile that could light up any room or brighten anyone’s day.

Justin, 16, died this week from injuries he received in a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of John France Road and Headtown Road Friday night. Investigators said Justin, who was driving a friend’s car, may not have been familiar with the intersection and was unable to get stopped at the stop sign. The car went across Headtown Road and hit an embankment.

Two other Boone students were also injured as was the adult, Logan Burleson, 25, of the Jonesborough area, whose car Justin was driving. The three students participated in Future Farmers of America at Boone, and Burleson is the FFA sponsor and agriculture teacher at Sullivan South High School.

Justin was the second Boone student to die in a car crash this school year. Students, faculty and several of Justin’s relatives — including his farther and brother — attended the service.

“We’re honoring him not just as a student, nor just as an FFA member, but as a young man whose cowboy spirit and several attributes make up strikes at the very heart of what makes up Daniel Boone High School,” said Conner McClelland, student council president and master of ceremonies. “Justin’s strong contribution to the FFA program, as well as the community helped make Daniel Boone an outstanding school and upkeep tradition and culture in East Tennessee alive and well."

FFA President Elizabeth Arwood described her friend as always having a “contagious smile and a hopeful attitude. There was never a moment he wasn’t laughing and smiling. if I have anything tot take away from this situation and our loss, it’s to stay tong, smile more often and love each other unconditionally like Justin would.”

Another fellow FFA member, Leah Elsea, a soft spoken girl, said, “I’ve always heard God takes the best people first, and Justin was the best. I really believe Justin wouldn’t want us to remember him laying in the hospital bed hooked up to all those machines hurt. He would want us to remember him by all the good memories we have.”

