Tennessee substitute teacher fired for Facebook comment about Trump supporter

"Rutherford County Schools received several messages after hours on Feb. 8 about a substitute teacher who is accused of making inappropriate, threatening comments on social media during the work day," said James Evans, the district spokesman. "Rutherford County Schools contracts with PESG to provide substitute teachers, and the school district has notified the contractor that the substitute teacher, David Colin, will not be permitted to work any longer as a substitute in Rutherford County Schools. PESG has indicated it will conduct an internal investigation of the allegations immediately."

The post in question appeared at 9:29 a.m. Nov. 9: "The only good Trump supporter is a dead Trump supporter."

The Tennessean is following the story.