Daniel Boone High School student critically injured in Friday night crash pronounced brain dead

Justin Rose, 16, was critially injured in a single-vehicle crash Friday nigh. As the community gathered Wednesday evening for the second prayer vigil to pray for healing, Rose apparently was pronounced brain dead.

“That’s what we understand,” Campbell said. “At the vigil last night, the gentleman speaking told everybody ‘The doctors have done all they can do. It’s out of the doctor’s hands now.’” Justin is an organ donor, so that process has been activated to give a second chance to others.

To help students with their grief, Campbell said, school counselors at Boone and its middle school feeder schools are on campus with spiritual leaders from area churches.

“It’s really, really somber here today,” Campbell said. “The students had gone out this morning before school ... there were probably 400 or more at Justin’s parking place this morning. He had a special (farming) brand, he was a farmer ... they placed that in his parking space along with a couple of cowboy hats, flowers and an American flag.”

Campbell described Rose as a young man with an infectious smile.

“I try to speak to most everybody in the mornings. He and I rarely spoke, but he would smile, I would smile and I’d know it was going to be a good day,” Campbell said.

Washington County Sheriff’s Lt. Randall Wines said the crash is under investigation, but he does not expect any charges will be filed.

