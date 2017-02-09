School Board considers donating land to encourage kayking

Metin Erresa of the IDEA group addressed a workshop session of the Carter County School Board on Thursday about the proposal. He had addressed the Education Committee of the Carter County Commission on Monday.

The parcel in question is about 1.2 acres in size and in the flood plain. It was cut off from the rest of the Hampton High School property when U.S. Highway 19E was built.

School Board Attorney John Banks did not think there was much the school could do with the property since it was in a flood plain and because it was on the other side of a four-lane highway from the rest of the school property. Banks said he did not want students to be crossing the busy highway to get to a class.

County Commissioner Mike Hill attended the meeting. He is a member of the Education Committee and for the second time during the week he called the property “a languishing asset.”

The School Board was asked to donate the property to the County Commission, which would make it available to the county’s parks and recreation program.

In other matters, Secondary Supervisor Mike Miller presented the district’s three-year literacy plan. He said the mission statement of the plan was to have students proficient in reading by the time they enter fourth grade. He said reading was fundamental to success. Students going into industry must be able to read and understand advanced technical manuals.

The matters discussed at the workshop will be considered at next Thursday’s School Board meeting.