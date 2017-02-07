TCAT-Elizabethton to participate in technical national signing day

It is national signing day, when it becomes known where all the best high school football players will be attending college. To capture some of the excitement and hoopla for the academic side of choosing which school to attend, 40 technical institutions across the country are participating in a National Letter of Intent Signing Day on Feb. 16..

The Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton will be observe the signing day on Feb. 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. To tie the event to the other participating technical institutions there will be live national simulcasts.

High school seniors from Carter, Washington, Unicoi, Sullivan and Johnson counties will be invited to sing their letters of intent to attend the Elizabethton post secondary school. The ceremony will be held in the auditorium of the Administration Building on the main campus in the Watauga Industrial Park.

The national is signing day is sponsored by the National Coalition of Certification Centers. John Lee, NC3 Certified Master Instructor at TCAT-Elizabethton, said the event is designed to honor students who are entering a technical field.

TCAT-Elizabethton Director Dean Blevins said “by signing incoming students to letters of intent, we want students to know that job training at TCAT-Elizabethton will prepare them for a strong career. This event also provides an opportunity for industry representatives to meet these future workers.”

Community leaders, including representatives of TCAT-Elizabethton’s training partners, have been invited to participate in the event. Students and family members will have the opportunity to interact with potential future employers and learn more about high-demand jobs in many industries, including transportation, energy, aviation and manufacturing.