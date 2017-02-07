Schools examine emergency response plans

On Monday and Tuesday those educators faced the worst case scenarios: earthquakes, floods, gas leaks and several other potential disasters.

Each of the school system’s top security personnel’s came together with the top emergency responders, including the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, Homeland Security, Elizabethton/Carter County Emergency Management Agency, Carter County Sheriff’s Department, Elizabethton Police Department, Carter County Rescue Squad, Carter County Emergency Communications District (911), Elizabethton Fire Department, the county’s volunteer fire departments, school resource officers and other key players in an emergency.

The two-day session was held at the administration building of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton.

Corey Gardenhour, director of the Elizabethton City School System called it “multi-hazard training.” While it is hoped the training will not be required, it will be soon put to use when every school system has to complete a template on the safety plans.