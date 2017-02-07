Johnson City school board to re-debate site and time of Science Hill graduation on Friday

But after seniors from Science Hill presented to the board Monday night at its monthly meeting, it looks like there might need to be a reprint on those invitation and diploma orders.

The ceremony was scheduled for May 27, at 9 a.m., outside of the high school on the football field, with East Tennessee State University as the planned site if there was rain. That could all change after senior Julia Thomas and approximately three dozen of her fellow peers filled out the audience of the school board meeting and made their case to the board.

Thomas, the seniors’ designed speaker, laid out reasons such as the effects of morning heat, having to face the sun for several hours and the strain this could put on their elderly family members and guests.

“We have heard this complaint from parents and faculty members who attended our ceremony last year,” Thomas said. “And we understand that it is custom for Science Hill’s graduation to be in the morning; however, we believe that an evening ceremony is not unreasonable.”

Thomas also offered the data to show that 382 Science Hill High School seniors, of the class’ approximate 580, approved moving the morning ceremony to either a Friday evening or Saturday evening time slot.

Both impressed with the presentation and the information they offered, board vice-chairwoman Kathy Hall — filling in for chairman Tim Belisle, who was not in attendance — ultimately got the board to agree to further debate the topic Friday at noon at the Johnson City Schools Central Office at 100 E. Maple St.

Because school superintendent Dr. Richard Bales was also not in attendance, Hall said she was uncomfortable with the board voting on this matter Monday night.

“This is the students’ day,” school board member Stacie Kilday Torbett said about the decision. “I really think we should consider their request.”

Riden-Bacon gave the board the information she had on this matter.

Saying she’d carry out the wishes of the school board, which is the entity that ultimately makes the decision — and did in the December meeting with Bales in attendance — Riden-Bacon said a lot of students, parents and teachers made plans on the schedule that was determined.

Many families, she said, are already planning on going out of town right after the determined Saturday morning schedule. Similarly, a lot of family members — some from out of state and overseas — will be coming in for the original date.

Also, there would be an added cost to changing the time and the venue, as any use of nearby Freedom Hall would have a greater cost than out on the football field. If the ceremony was held in Freedom Hall, students would be limited to 10 or less tickets for attending family members and guests, which the principal anticipates would upset some families.

Not to mention, she said, the diplomas would have the wrong details, as would the invitations that have already been ordered.

Before the Friday meeting, the Science Hill principal said she would look into Freedom Hall as a potential venue for Friday evening, Saturday morning and evening, which would solve many of the issues brought up by the representatives of the senior class.

And while the senior collective might have made a compelling case, board member Dr. Richard Manahan said this could all be too little, too late.

Board member John Hunter recommends that any parent, student or faculty member who might want their voice heard on this potential schedule change but can’t get to the noon meeting should email board members. Their respective addresses can be found on the district’s website, www.jcschools.org.

