ETSU's Sexual Health Week to educate and normalize 'taboo' topics

This week’s Sexual Health Week at East Tennessee State University will take on the talk that sometimes makes people blush in an attempt to normalize sexuality.

The week of events, from Feb. 6 to 10, is the second on ETSU’s campus. It’s the first time it will be fully funded by the university and not from outside donations.

Emily Miles, FMLA president, said now is the right time to discuss the topics tackled during Sexual Health Week.

When she got to ETSU’s campus several years ago, Miles was under the impression that were only two types of contraception — condoms and birth control pills. But because she paid attention during Sexual Health Week two years ago, she learned quite a bit, including about other kinds of contraception. She wants to offer that same opportunity to her peers who might be undereducated about sexual health.

She has the impression a lot of students are going into college without much sexual health education.

“There didn't seem to be a lot of education in schools about sexual health, and there’s a lot of misinformation out there,” she said. “So we’re putting as much accurate information out there as possible.”

While some of these topics are perceived as “taboo,” they’re a huge part of day-to-day life for so many people, Miles said. And for that, she said, these conversations need to be opened up for everyone else.

This event will have discussion events, lots of free food and condoms, and will be open to everyone, including those in the transgender community. Each of the five days will have two events per day, plus HOPE for Tennessee, an STD clinic, will be providing HIV testing on Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Culp Center.

Other groups are joining FMLA to put on this bi-annual event. They include Helping to Educate Regarding Orientation, Equality and the Spectrum, Reformed University Fellowship and Planned Parenthood of Middle and East Tennessee, along with other experts.

Full list of events:

— Monday, Feb. 6: LGBT+ Crash Course, 12:30 p.m., Multicultural Center, Consent Workshop; 5 p.m., Culp Center East Tennessee Room.

— Tuesday, Feb. 7: RUF Presents: Sex and the Bible, noon, Culp Center Meeting Room 6; LGTB+ People and Safer Sex, 6:30 p.m., Culp Center Meeting Room 3.

— Wednesday, Feb. 8: Pizza and Periods, 12:15 p.m., Culp Center East Tennessee Room; Sex and Society: A Round Table Dialogue, 6 p.m., Culp Center Dining Room 3.

— Thursday, Feb. 9: Our Whole Lives: Sexuality Education, 1 p.m., Rogers-Stout Room 401; Non-Monosexual Indentities Panel, 6:30 p.m., Rogers-Stout Room 102.

— Friday, Feb. 10: Religion and Sexuality Panel, 2 p.m., Culp Center Meeting Room 6; Ask a Sexpert, 4 p.m., Culp Center Meeting Room 6.

