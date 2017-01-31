Northeast State faculty delivers no confidence vote on president

According to a Tuesday morning press release, the Monday afternoon vote was ten for with one abstention. A statement from the faculty senate notes, “This decision was not taken lightly as we understand the implications of such an action.”

The Monday edition of the Times-News chronicled how Northeast State is looking to increase college’s ‘capacity to serve.’

The resolution sent Tuesday to area media reads:

“Pursuant to the Statement on Government of Colleges and Universities that articulates well established criteria for governance of institutions of higher education, the Northeast State Community College faculty affirms the following assertion: "a college or university in which all the components are aware of their interdependence, of the usefulness of communication among themselves, and of the force of joint action will enjoy increased capacity to solve educational problems."1 The faculty also affirms the following statement: "Shared governance is... a delicate balance between faculty and staff participation in planning and decision-making processes, on the one hand, and administrative accountability on the other."2

“Whereas, during President Dr. Janice Gilliam's tenure, overextended expansion based on unrealistic revenue projections has resulted in the College shifting from a budget surplus under the previous administration to a serious budget shortfall in the 2016-17 fiscal year, and despite recent claims, enrollment has remained steady or even increased in small increments in the last few years, and

“Whereas, with a new interim Vice President of Academic Affairs assuming the position in January 2017, the elimination of one of the two Assistant Vice Presidents of Academic Affairs has placed Academic Affairs in an untenable situation, thus compromising the College's curriculum development, accreditation processes, and other vital procedures, and

“Whereas, recent losses and dismissals of key employees at the President' s discretion, including the Chief Financial Officer, the Dean of Off-Campus Programs and Northeast State at Johnson City, and an Assistant Vice President of Academic Affairs, have cost the College decades of invaluable experience possessed by those individuals who have served the College well, and

“Whereas, the College no longer conducts business in an adequately transparent manner, which has, in turn, created an environment of distrust, and the faculty recognize that this lack of trust in President Gilliam's leadership and administration creates a discordant work environment for faculty and staff of the College, and

“Whereas, recent losses and dismissals have further contributed to this negative atmosphere and damaged the sense of community at the College, and

“Whereas, the administration under President Gilliam's leadership has failed to involve and adequately engage the faculty as a whole regarding decisions pertaining to the classroom and academic freedom, such as the policy dictating that "Faculty members will incorporate the iPad as a learning tool in the classroom" (Northeast State Policy 02:17:00).3

“Be it therefore resolved that the faculty of Northeast State Community College affirms that we have no confidence in President Janice Gilliam's leadership.”

Read more from our media partners at the Kingsport Times-News as they follow this developing story.