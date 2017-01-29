Milligan welcomes new faculty, staff to campus

• Tara Cosco will serve as associate professor of education. Previously, Cosco taught at Glenville State College in Glenville, West Virginia, as associate professor of special education since 2008.

She earned a Master of Education in special education from West Virginia University in Morgantown, West Virginia, and her Doctor of Education in technology and e-learning from Northcentral University in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

• Angela Hilton-Prillhart, associate professor of education, has been appointed chairwoman of the Area of Education upon Lyn Howell’s retirement at the end of the fall 2016 semester. Hilton-Prillhart has served on Milligan’s faculty since 2011.

• Rachel Jones, a 2011 alumna, will begin as instructor of social work at Milligan in the spring. Jones is an alumna of Milligan and also holds a Master of Social Work from the University of Kentucky. She completed a two-year term of service in the Philippines with the Peace Corps this fall.

• Gary S. Selby joins the faculty ranks at Emmanuel Christian Seminary at Milligan serving as professor of ministerial formation. Previously, he taught at Pepperdine University as the Carl P. Miller Chair of Communication and director of the university’s Center for Faith and Learning where he developed the COMMUNITAS Early Career Pastoral Leadership Program.

Selby holds a Doctor of Philosophy in public communication from the University of Maryland and a Master of Theology from Harding University Graduate School of Religion.

New staff include:

• David Knechtel will serve as clinical coordinator for Milligan’s new Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies (M.S.P.A.S.) Program, launching in January 2018. He holds a Bachelor of Science (B.S.) in health science and an M.S.P.A.S. degree from Duquesne University.

• Robbyn Maylott joins Milligan’s staff as personnel director with over 25 years of experience in the human resources area. She has a Professional in Human Resources (P.H.R.) certification and a Master of Arts in organizational management.

• Lois Oiler serves as accounting manager and comes to Milligan with over 20 years of experience in nonprofit and college accounting. She graduated Milligan in 1992 with a B.S. in accounting.

To learn more about Milligan, visit www.milligan.edu.