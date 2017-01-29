Milligan offering transfer scholarships

The deadline is fast approaching — March 15 is the last day students can transfer to Milligan and earn merit and need-based scholarships totaling up to $22,500.

Milligan’s new competitive transfer scholarships are based on academic ability, service experience and financial need, in addition to the individual merit-based transfer scholarships ranging from $5,500 to $10,500 based on GPA.

A limited number of $1,000 Phi Theta Kappa Scholarships may be awarded to high-achieving community college transfer students in addition to the merit-based transfer scholarships and need-based aid.

Milligan also offers an Adult Degree Completion Program for working adults, ages 24 and older, who want to earn a bachelor’s degree with a flexible schedule. Learn more at www.milligan.edu/gps.

For more information on transferring to Milligan, call the admissions office at 423-461-8730 or visit www.milligan.edu/transfer.