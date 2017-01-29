Locals named to Milligan dean’s list

The dean’s list recognizes undergraduate students who earn a grade point average of 3.5 or above for the academic term. The local students who were named to the dean’s list are listed below.

• Students from Bluff City include Katherine Harrell, Bethany Lady, Doc Maines and Shannon Reed.

• Students from Butler include Sadiemarie Lundy and Brianna Snyder.

• Students from Chuckey include Claudia Aguilera, Andrea Lamb and Joshua Lamb.

• Students from Elizabethton include Elizabeth Arnold, Abigail Booher, Kaitlin Campbell, Kenneth Cremins, Emily Dugger, Taylor Gibson, Melinda Gouge, Hunter Greene, Lacey Greenwell, Jamie Hinkle, Michael Kelly, Haley Keylon, Megan Lincoln, Tyler Nichols, Caleb Perhne, Celia Pless, Elijah Pless, Sarah Robinson, Joshua Taylor, Johnny Walker, Alexis Williams, Kayla Wilson and Kirk Wright.

• Students from Erwin include Donna McKinney, Kristen Phillips and John Shults.

• Students from Fall Branch include Anacaren Ornelas and Chelsea Pinson.

• Students from Gray include Magdalene Bell, Haley Greenwell, Chelsea James, Corey Jenkins, Steven Lewis, Gibson Mills, Colin Morgan, Jarret Parker, Noah Parker, Haven Sanders, McKenzie Trujillo and Kathryn Wilson.

• Students from Hampton include Ryne Baines, April Collins, Emily Holtsclaw, Jarred Irick and Keshia Posada.

• Students from Johnson City include Emma Albrecht, Matthew Albritton, Michael Anakwe, Sidney Bailey, Maria Barnes, Olivia Belisle, Averie Blackmore, Joshua Bullen, Gretchen Carlsen, Andrea Coggins, Daniel Crowder, Shauna Crowe, Julie Deakins, Jonathan Dugger, Paige Dugger, Esla Espino, Mary Kate Ferguson, Louisa Gaudiano, Madison Grindstaff, Hannah Gorce, Diego Hernandez, Alex Jones, Megan Keesee, Kathryn Kenneson, Anthony Keys, Marissa Langford, Hannah Luzadder, Joseph Matherly, Colby McKeehan, Tucker McPherson, Emmah Ndune, Brenda Rankhorn, Sarah Renfro, Hannah Rodgers, Meaghan Rodgers, April Rodriguez, David Simonsen, Samantha Steadman, Carly Stoltzfus, Amber Street, Jacob Turner, Cynthia Valdes, Jake Weaver and Cora Wymer.

• Students from Jonesborough include Destanie Clemons, Dustin Erwin, Victoria Fleming, Megan Fontenot, Kaylie Foster, Kasey Gordon, Sarah Haskins, Jessica Hicks, Seth Hilbert, Rebekah Jackson, Kelsey Persinger, Emmanuel Rojas, Jordan Stout, Maverick Summie and Kaitlyn Williams.

• Students from Limestone include Andrea Holtsinger, Beth Isom, Heather Kirk and Michaela Miller.

• Students from Mountain City include, Kristen Branch, Colton Fenner and Jacob McGlamery.

• Students from Unicoi include Carl Brackins, Tilly Erwin and Bridget Peters.

• Students from Watauga include Michael Huber, Kristin Parrish and Megan Pietrowski.

Also among local dean’s list students are Abigail Morris from Milligan College, Kaitlyn Sell from Piney Flats and Amanda Largent from Roan Mountain.

To learn more about Milligan, visit www.milligan.edu.