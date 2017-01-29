Halliburton not worried about $5 million shave from Boones Creek project, looks forward to Washington Way plan

The project, which architect Tony Street estimated would cost about $31 million, now has a $25 million cap with about a $1.8 million contingency. Halliburton said at a budget committee meeting earlier this month that members of the Board of Education favored the full build-out, but later said she is not worried that the cap will hinder the project or any other plans for the Washington Way, a plan to transform the county district by upgrading buildings, technology and staff training.

“The board is going to have to cut a few things out of this school,” Haliburton said, adding that Street will guide the process of what to cut from the school when the discussion comes to the board.

The school’s projected $3 million to $5 million athletic complex also took a hit with the new parameters; cutting the complex from the budget saves about $4 million from the cost of the total project. While the athletic complex is no longer on the table as a part of the school project, the commission considered subdividing the land in order to make the athletic facilities county-owned.

Halliburton said that the school system will still have first priority of use of the facilities, but that also means the county would have access to them.

“I am energized by the level of support that we received from the commission Monday night,” she said. “I really believe this is all very doable.”

Board Member Phillip McLain said that he agrees with the plan for ball fields, and says his only concern is that bids will come back to match the $25 million cap once Street completes the design phase.

“I think it can be worked out,” he said.

The commission also capped the other two facilities projects — the construction of a new Jonesborough Elementary K-8 school and the development of a magnet school in the existing Jonesborough Middle School building — at about $20.8 million. Halliburton said there are no plans so far for how the funding will be split between the two projects.

The initial $15 million for construction of 106,000 square feet of space for the new school was shrunk to $10 million for 65,000 square feet, reducing the original $32 million plan for the two projects to $20 million.

That plan leaves about $5 million to convert the current Jonesborough Middle School Building to the Academic High School, and planning for classes or athletics offered and students taught at the school is still underway.

The commission allocated funds to begin installing audio enhancement equipment in all K-5 classrooms after Halliburton said pilot classrooms reported high satisfaction with the audio systems. Further down the list on the Washington Way plan is a plan to convert the current Boones Creek Elementary School into a career technical education school where vocational classes would be offered for students not on the academic path.

The idea of the CTE school would be for students to gain certification upon graduation and to give them post-secondary education options through partnerships with other technical institutions in the area.

This all falls in with plans for the Washington Way, which Halliburton said she feels is on track. She said the goal of the Washington Way is to help economic development of the area by supplying a steady, career-ready workforce.