Bledsoe named interim chairman of the Fine and Performing Arts Department at Tusculum College

“Bill has energy and vision,” said Wayne Thomas, dean of the School of Arts and Sciences. “Bill is friendly and student-centered. Bill is a staple in our community and a longtime and strong advocate of Tusculum College. Bill is exactly who we need leading Fine and Performing Arts.”

Bledsoe has been an art instructor for 27 years and a working artist for more than 40 years. Prior to coming to Tusculum, he worked in both the Fine Art Department and Digital Media Department at East Tennessee State University, headed the Secondary Art Department at Providence Academy in Johnson City and coordinated curriculum and art instruction for the Mary B. Martin Foundation in conjunction with the McKinney Arts Center in Jonesborough.

Bledsoe’s career highlights include working as an artist for the United State Air Force in Europe, as assistant to art direction for Walt Disney/Pipeline Productions and as a freelance artist/designer with NFL Properties. He was recognized as one of the 100 Outstanding Artists of Tennessee by the Tennessee Arts Council in 1991-1992 and Outstanding ETSU Alumni in the Arts in 2013.

He won Good Housekeeping Magazine’s award for Outstanding Children’s Book Illustration in 2006. He has illustrated numerous books and publications, created public artworks, contributed artwork for to raise funds and awareness of many charitable organizations. His artwork is in numerous personal and corporate collections nationally and in Europe, China and Japan. He is best known for his artwork commemorating the National Storytelling Festival for 27 consecutive years.

Bledsoe earned his Master of Fine Arts degree in graphic design and undergraduate degree in studio art at ETSU. He resides in Jonesborough, with his wife of 25 years, Jennifer. They have two sons, Will and Greyson, and a daughter, Cassity.