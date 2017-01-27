Clues big and small help to unravel history of Gray fossil site

The mastodon’s skull unearthed last year has been joined by tusks, front legs and a partially completed jaw.

Chris Widga, a paleontologist whose research specializes in the large finds at the site, said other bones and teeth had been found around the behemoth, telling him there’s more than one specimen in the area.

He said that evidence supports the hypothesis that the creatures died in a rock fall of some kind, making the area rich in fossil finds.

“Every time we put our shovels into the ground we find something new,” he said. “We’re always learning and we’re always finding out new things.”

Widga said this mastodon is looking to be on the heavier side of things — about 15 tons to be exact, whereas a large African elephant weighs about seven tons.

Paleontologists Widga and Josh Samuels joined the Gray Fossil Site within the past year to conduct research in different areas: Widga focuses on telling the stories of the larger finds at the site like the mastodons, while Samuels pieces together clues from smaller animals like rodents and bats to uncover what life was like for these animals millions of years ago.

Since work began 15 years ago, experts have estimated the finds to be from an era about 7 million to 4.5 million years ago. Samuels has been studying the nature of the species found in these sites to determine the environment and to narrow down the timeline they lived in.

By taking a look at the smaller animals that change and evolve quickly, Samuels is able to determine the timeline to be edging toward the more recent side of things, pushing the finds to be closer to 4.5 million years old than 7 million. And a lack of gophers and voles tells him there wasn’t much open space in this area those 4.5 million years ago.

“Everything we've got so far is helping to support the idea this was a forested environment,” Samuels said.

Also coming up for the site, according to East Tennessee State University professor of geosciences Steven Wallace, is a tapir program resulting from the high number of tapir fossils discovered at the site.

How high? The Gray Fossil Site has the largest collection of tapir fossils in the world.

“We have more samples of tapir fossils than the Smithsonian has of living tapirs,” Wallace said.

