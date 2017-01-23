ETSU College of Public Health expands Doctor of Public Health options

For the fall semester, the college will add a concentration in health management and policy as an option for students pursuing a doctor of public health degree.

This concentration joins the doctor of public health epidemiology and community and behavioral health concentrations and environmental health Ph.D. already offered by the college. ETSU’s College of Public Health is the first in Tennessee to make this option available to students, according to associate professor Nathan Hale.

“Those two concentrations have been extremely successful for the college, so (the new concentration) is the next logical extension,” he said.

The health management and policy concentration is geared toward students who would wish to work in public health leadership positions or who wish to be qualified for faculty positions at academic institutions, Hale said.

The college determined the need to expand the program to accommodate the new concentration after interviewing current students and working to gauge potential value such a degree would have in the workforce.

“I think there's a lot of interest in public health administration,” he said.

The college is accepting applications through June 1 for domestic students and through April 1 for international students.

