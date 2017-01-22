Crowe backs ETSU's maintenance workers, doesn't support university outsourcing

Having recently attached his name — with 16 of his Republican colleagues and three Democratic peers — to a letter addressed to University of Tennessee President Joe DiPietro, Crowe doesn’t support Gov. Bill Haslam’s drive to outsource thousands of jobs in state-owned buildings.

“I’m as free market as anyone else,” Crowe said. “You want to be able to compete and get the best product for your dollars, but when you put it all together and bid for something, you don’t always want the lowest bid, you want the best bid.”

Crowe is familiar with the ETSU campus and what he calls its “family,” having been a former president of the staff senate.

“I’ve been close to the organization, and the operation, and the campus workers they’re trying to outsource, which could mean some company from who knows where hiring people to fill the void,” Crowe said. “I know the faculty are so close to the maintenance and the infrastructure of the institution. And a lot of those workers are generational.”

Having trusted workers to clean ETSU President Brian Noland’s office, members of the school’s family, is important, the senator said.

In Noland, Crowe said, the campus workers have an ally, from what he can tell.

“I think they can feel confident that he cares about them and he would call them together and have a good talk with them,” Crowe said.

So far, Noland has maintained that ETSU is not considering outsourcing the 228 maintenance jobs that would be on the line.

Even as the Haslam administration looks at bids for the companies that would provide services should a mass privatization plan going into effect, there’s always been an opt-out choice for university presidents like Noland.

The bipartisan group of legislators acknowledged Haslam’s goal to save money, but point to the process by which this outsourcing could take place.

“The goal is laudable and the Tennessee government should always search for efficiencies as good stewards of the taxpayer dollar," Crowe and his colleagues said in the letter. "Nevertheless, serious concerns and questions are raised not only regarding the validity of the evaluation process but also statewide outsourcing as a good business practice.”

Crowe argues outsourcing does have benefits in the state, pointing to marinas and golf courses as examples, but because of the family atmosphere of universities like ETSU, this wouldn’t be wise.

With more autonomy coming through the passage of the 2016 FOCUS Act, six state universities — including ETSU — earned more localized say in how they carry out operations. They’ll be governed by Noland and a board of trustees who are expected to be confirmed later this month.

