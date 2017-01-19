Ward gets 2-year contract extension

The motion to extend Ward’s contract for two years was made by board member Craig Davis. He also specified that Ward’s annual salary be increased by $5,000 above the state-mandated minimum for his position.

Ward expressed his pleasure after the board’s vote. “I appreciate the opportunity to work for another two years. ... The Carter County School System has been good to me.”

Ward has been director since July 1, 2012. He has a long association with the school system, both as an educator and as a student. He graduated from Hampton High School in 1979. He has served as a teacher at Hampton High School, principal at Hampton Elementary School, middle school supervisor, facilities director, assistant director of schools and personnel director.

The board also voted to move money from general purpose school funds to pay for two construction projects. One of the projects, which should cost $15,370; will change the entrance and exit to the Happy Valley Elementary School parking lot to make it safer and more efficient. The second will provide $273,000 for the set up of slightly used mobile classrooms, curbing and paving for a lot on the school bus garage property on State Line Road.

In a matter of importance to high school seniors and their families, the board approved the dates of graduation for the four county schools. Graduation for Hampton and Cloudland was set for Friday, May 19. Unaka’s graduation will be Saturday, May 20. Happy Valley’s graduation will be Sunday, May 21. Those dates will not change, even if bad weather extends the school year for all other students.

The board was also told of a federal program that could result in a major upgrade to wireless internet in the schools. The plan is still being discussed at the federal level and has not received funding, but if it does win approval, Carter County schools could receive $191,038.71 for WiFi with a matching local fund of $29,000.

This month’s meeting of the school board was held at Hampton High School to accommodate all the recipients of awards and certificates. All of the system’s recent retirees received certificates. Also receiving certificates were Hampton High students in the engineering and technology classes taught by Daniel Arnett who recently finished first, second or third in a recent regional competition of the Tennessee Student Association.

Arnett said Hampton is the smallest school in the region that includes Kingsport’s Dobyns-Bennett High School and Johnson City’s Science Hill High School. His students had six first-place finishes, four second-place finishes and one third-place finish. The students with first-place finishes were Allison Arrington, Jacob Byrd, Stephanie East, Haley Hill, Ian Kelly and Ryan Kelly.