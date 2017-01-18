State report: Washington County ranks 3rd in child well-being

Of the 95 counties in Tennessee, Washington County ranks third based on 11 outcome-oriented indicators gathered by the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth.

Those indicators include reading test scores, graduation rates, teen pregnancy and infant mortality.

The data, as well as a brief history of the agency, was released on Tuesday under the title “KIDS COUNT: The State of the Child in Tennessee” to commemorate the TCCY’s 60th anniversary.

“For the ranking, we really try to pick indicators that reflect outcomes for children,” TCCY Executive Director Linda O’Neal said. “Like children who participate in various kinds of public benefits programs may be influenced, not by the need, but by who actually signs up or by how hard it is to participate in them. So we look at outcome-oriented measures.”

Washington County ranked highest in its TCAP reading, where it reached second in the state. It also ranked in the top 10 in youth unemployment and teen pregnancy, and in the top 20 in percent of children living in poverty and children living without health insurance.

Jill Stott, coordinator of TCCY in Northeast Tennessee, said she was ecstatic when she found heard about Washington County’s top-tier performance.

“I was very pleased to find out Washington County was in the highest ranking for the five counties (in Northeast Tennessee) in child well-being. I mean that’s phenomenal,” Stott said.

“The TCAP reading score definitely sticks out. Ranking No. 2 in the entire state, I know there are a couple organizations that are very focused on child literacy (here). I heard a statement once, and it’s so true. ‘Up until third grade, you’ve learned to read but after third grade, you read to learn.’ ”

Stott said she believes many local institutions and organizations, such as the Department of Education and the Department of Children’s Services, took a more proactive approach in helping children and that ultimately resulted in Washington County’s elite standing.

Williamson County, which ranked first in four separate categories, took the first place spot while Wilson County ranked second in the report.

In Northeast Tennessee, Sullivan County came in behind Washington County and 23rd overall in the report, which noted there were nearly 28 percent of children living in poverty inside the county.

Sullivan County ranked higher than the state percentage in reported and substantiated child abuse/neglect cases, juvenile court referrals, children committed to and remaining in state custody and children on TennCare, the state’s Medicaid program.

Neonatal deaths, and child/teen deaths were lower in Sullivan County compared to the state, according to the report. Test scores and high school dropout rates were also better than the state percentage.

Carter County ranked 29th, with its highest ranking being 11th place in teen violent deaths. Unicoi County fell just behind Carter County at 32nd place, but finished in seventh place for high school graduation rate.

Johnson County fell to 65th place, but did reach 12th place in school suspensions.

Overall, Tennessee ranked 38th in the country, according to a similar report compiled by the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s 2016 KIDS COUNT Data Book.

Although Tennessee ranked higher in 2015, O’Neal said 38th place was an improvement compared to previous years when Tennessee had finished in 40-plus place.

“We have consistently for the last several years been in the high 30s, which is certainly an improvement from earlier years when we consistently ranked in the 40s,” O’Neal said.

Tennessee’s overall ranking was compiled from its rankings of 42 on economic well-being, 36 on education, 28 on health and 39 on family and community.

To look up other county rankings, visit www.datacenter.kidscount.org and click on Tennessee.

