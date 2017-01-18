Downtown charter school dean: DeVos has a lot to learn about education

But the charter school’s head, Teresa Battle, wasn’t exactly complimentary of the Republican billionaire’s answers during a confirmation hearing Tuesday night in front of members of the Congressional Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions.

“She has a lot to learn about education,” Battle said.

Though limited to questioning totaling five minutes per committee member by Chair Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., DeVos faced some tough questions from Democrats on the panel.

Sen. Christopher S. Murphy, D-Connecticutt, asked if DeVos could unequivocally say that guns don’t belong at elementary schools. She wouldn’t say.

Nor would she promise that the Education Department would not privatize public schools or cut money from the system’s funding under her watch, a question asked by Sen. Patty Murray, D-Washington.

Recent presidential candidate and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders asked DeVos if she thought she would be in the position to lead the nation’s education programs if she hadn’t donated approximately $200 million to Republican politicians. DeVos responded that she thinks there’s a possibility that she would.

When Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, pressed DeVos on private schools’ compliance with federal laws, like the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, Battle said the nominee’s answer — “I think that is a matter that is best left to the states” — caught her attention.

Battle said Johnson City’s charter school — housed in the downtown Northeast State Community College campus — would be fully aligned with ADA regulations, and she would hope all other charter schools would be up to the same standard. Battle also would like to hear more about DeVos’ understanding of “growth” versus “proficiency” answer that didn’t suffice for Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn.

The DeVos confirmation hearing came five days before the start of School Choice Week, a designation made by statehouses across the country, including Tennessee’s. This Gov. Haslam-backed drive celebrates a rallying cry for “opportunity in education.”

Johnson City Board of Education Chair Tim Belisle calls the emphasis away from public education a “disturbing trend.”

“I would definitely like to see more focus and encouragement on public schools and the success of the public schools,” Belisle said. “I would like to see a more concentrated effort there.”

Joe Crabtree, a teacher at Indian Trail Intermediate School and president of the Johnson City Education Association, expressed his support of a parent’s choice to seek the best education fit for their child, as long as there’s an equal playing field with public schools.

“We as educators fully support a parent’s right to place their child in the school that best fits his or her needs,” Crabtree said. “Parents are supposed to be their child’s greatest advocate. One of the biggest concerns we have in the public education sector around the topic of voucher programs and charter schools has to do with equality in standards. It is well known that the majority of charter and private institutions are not held to the same rigorous academic standards as our public schools.”

The conversation about school choice has been front and center in Johnson City lately, as Battle’s startup school takes applications for its first cohort of students, specifically aiming at minority groups to push them in the direction of math and engineering careers.

Battle is passing out fliers and talking with potential students about what the STEM-focused school has to offer. She plans for the school to start as a private school before becoming a public charter school, with its first freshmen starting in the 2017-18 academic year.

With that designation, under a voucher system, a parent or guardian could apply public dollars to the new school.

Calls seeking interviews with administrators at Ashley Academy and Providence Academy, other private schools in Johnson City, were not returned.

