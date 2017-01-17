School board recognizes student accomplishments

The biggest accomplishment was the state championship won by Elizabethton High School’s Betsy Band, directed by Perry Elliott.

The board also recognized the high placement achieved by the the school’s football team, coached by Shawn Witten, and the cross country team, coached by Mark Newman.

In a different sort of competition, a team of crime scene investigators from Elizabethton High’s criminal justice program placed first in regional CSI competition held at Valley Forge Free Will Baptist Church. The students are taught by Ryan Presnell.

The board also recognized and approved a different accomplishment by the school system’s financial management staff. In the annual audit of the school system and each individual school office, the accounting firm of Blackburn, Childers and Steagall had no findings.

The board approved the school calendar for the next academic year. The first day of classes for the 2017-18 school year will be Aug. 10. Classes are scheduled to end on May 24. Christmas break will be from Dec. 19 through Jan. 3. Spring break will be from March 26 to Good Friday, which is March 30. Thanksgiving break will be from Nov. 22-25.