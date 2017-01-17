Nominations being accepted for teacher Hall of Fame

This year’s induction will take place on April 8. Nominations for the honors are now being accepted. There will be four honorees this year: one living teacher from the county, one living teacher from the city, one deceased teacher from the county and one deceased teacher from the city.

Members of the public are invited to participate in the selection process by nominating teachers/educators who have touched their lives in special ways and given their utmost to the profession.

To nominate a teacher for the Educators Hall of Fame, simply fill out a nomination form and, when completed, return to the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library or mail to Tyler Fleming, 214 Sycamore St., Elizabethton.

Only one candidate may be nominated on each form. Nominations submitted last year have been held and will be considered again this year. Nominations must be received no later than March 20.

Teachers can be inducted into the Hall of Fame only once. Those already inducted are:

Carter County Schools: Margaret Broome (2008), David Buck (2016), Kate Ensor (2013), Janice Willette Ericson (2012), Helen Finney (2006), John Hardin (2013), Newland Hyder (2007), Tommy Jenkins (2015), James G. "Buddy" Jones (2011), Margaret Jones (2010), Cathy Ogg (2009), Jack Pearman (2009), Edna Potter (2007), James Potter (2006), Glenda Ranshaw (2008), Mary Rasar (2011), Zola Shankle (2012), Joe Taylor (2016), Glen Tester (2010) and Richard Winters (2015)

Elizabethton City Schools: Bill Armstrong (2010), Frank Baker (2013), Wanda Bass (2016), Gertrude Bishop (2011), Mary Emma Brown (2012), Willie Church (2013), Harold Ellis (2015), Harry Fine (2010), Sam Greenwell (2009), Thomas J. Harville (2009), Jobelle Hood (2008), Melville Kelly (2008), Anna Kinch (2012), Charles Lipford (2006), Judy Little (2016), Donna Netherland (2006), Reuben Pierce (2007), Fannie Stover (2011), Bertie Summerlin (2007) and Rondald Taylor (2015).