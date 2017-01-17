New video celebrates early success of Carter County training farm

To celebrate the early successes of the innovative program, Pattie Meyer, Drop Collaborative executive director, has introduced a 3-minute video. The video tells the story of how her uncle, John Drop, often spoke to her about his thoughts that his farm would be a great place to teach students about farming, while donating the food produced to feed the hungry. A third objective would be to use the farm to mentor to children and teach them about farm life.

The video also serves as a thank you to many people who helped get the project started. Meyer provided a link to the video in an email sent to supporters of the project. In the email, Mayer wrote “What a tremendous first two years we have had and we couldn't have done it without you. We invite you to take a few minutes to view this brief video we produced of the story of the Drop Collaborative — including our milestones and bright future, thanks to all of you.”

The thanks went to many supporters, including several area restaurants who fed the children during their trip to the farm and Lowes Home Improvement for donating materials.

Some of those featured in the video are Josh Armentrout, agricultural teacher at Unaka High School, the closest secondary school to the farm; Melissa Loveless, director of career and technical education at Unaka; Northeast Tennessee Second Harvest Food Bank and Unaka High School seniors Noah Pippin and Timothy Browning, who provided the background music for the video in the form of a guitar duet.