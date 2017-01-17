National film crew documents beginning of EHS Bartleby Project

Last week, a film crew traveled to Elizabethton High to document the progress of the new Bartleby Project, an attempt to create a 21st century high school inspired by the XQ Institute’s Super School Project. The documentary the film crew is developing will highlight not only the Elizabethton project, but also the other XQ projects being created across the nation. USA Today will be featuring updates on each project, with Elizabethton’s project featured today.

Elizabethton’s Bartleby project was recognized by the XQ Institute as one of 13 national winners. The institute awarded the school $200,000 and each student involved received individual scholarships. Unlike most of the other winners, the Bartleby Project was a purely student-conceived project and did not have guidance or assistance from professional groups.

The school is preparing for the start of the first two Bartleby classes, set to begin in the 2017-18 academic year. The two classes are Bartleby entrepreneurship and Bartleby community improvement. One part of the program that has already been put into place is a student liaison taking a non-voting seat on the Elizabethton School Board.

The XQ Institute film crew visited last week to get input from students and community partners. The first board meeting of community partners was held on Tuesday afternoon and included Kayla Carter with Carter County Tourism, Chandrea Shell with Milligan College and the Youth Leadership Program, Elizabethton Police Chief Jason Shaw and Director of Schools Corey Gardenhour. The students and teachers involved discussed the direction of the project and opportunities with the partners.

“The classes are the tool, but it’s how you use that tool that determine the project’s success,” senior Ty Lawson said.

Gardenhour praised the students for their vision and said he believes the Bartleby Project’s ideas will have an impact on the whole school. He emphasized the importance of students seeing the impact of their work and said he hopes to increase student access to project-based learning initiatives.

In addition, the crew interviewed Jilian Reece, a member of the Community Advisory Board that created the community gardens, and Thomas Davis, a philanthropist and financial advisor with Edward Jones Investments. The two detailed how they hope they can be partners and mentors in these classes.

The classes will give students the opportunity to identify a community need or business opportunity and to address the need or start a business. The partners involved may either serve on boards that oversee the projects or as mentors to the students. Senior Cody Dugger said the potential is huge because members of the community are already so well-connected.

“As a town, we’ve already linked hands, we just need to move forward together,” Dugger said.