Raising teacher pay, rasing math scores topics of Carter School Board workshop

That was one of the main topics of conversation Thursday during a joint workshop between the School Board and the members of the Education Committee of the Carter County Commission.

Director of Schools Kevin Ward provided a chart showing the teacher pay scales for Carter, Greene, Johnson, Washington, Hawkins and Unicoi counties. The chart also included the Elizabethton City Schools System.

The chart showed new teachers with a bachelor’s degree earned $34,483 annually in Carter County. That was lower than any school system except Hawkins, which had a starting pay of $34,140. Even more challenging was the pay discrepancy with the Elizabethton City School System, which starts teachers at $35,916.

Ward said that meant a teacher could get a $1,500 pay raise merely by “crossing the river.” That was a reference to moving from the Carter County Schools Central Office on the east bank of the Doe River to the Elizabethton Central Office, which is west of the Doe.

That pay discrepancy between county and city teachers continues to grow throughout their careers, according to Ward’s chart. For a teacher with a master’s degree and 15 years of experience in the Elizabethton City School System, the pay is $53,001. That is over $7,000 more than a teacher with the same credentials in the Carter County School System, who is paid $45,922.

Federal funding and the state’s Basic Education Program funding are set by statute, making the local support the most important source of revenue for increasing salaries. Ward provided each county commissioner with a packet that showed the local support that surrounding areas provide for their schools.

Ward said the county schools receive about $5.6 million from property taxes. He compared that with Greene County, a unit often cited by Carter County Commissioners as being comparable in size and demographics. Ward said the Greene County School System receives $12,465,334 from local government funding, about 25.29 percent of the budget.

He said Johnson County provides $3,528,070 to its schools from local funding. He said Washington County provides $15,885,011 to its county schools.

Ward said the loss of industry in Carter County in the last several decades “has severely hurt the tax base.”

Several commissioners discussed the salary levels of many of the school system employees who are not teachers. Commissioner Danny Ward said many employees were only working in order to get insurance coverage for their families.

Director Ward said the employee benefits were certainly an anchor. He has previously discussed a salary problem with non-teachers that has resulted in a newly hired janitor starting out making the same salary as a janitor who has been with the school system for 30 years.

These problems will be included in an upcoming salary study by Organizational Management Group of Knoxville.

School Board member Kelly Crain said the upcoming study has caused concern among some employees, who are frightened the study is the first step in an outsourcing of jobs. Ward said that was not the case, and told the board that what he has seen of outsourcing in other school districts has shown him there were a lot of problems with that approach.

The workshop also addressed a new focus on raising math scores. That follows in the path of this year’s focus on increasing reading and language arts in the lowest grades.

Part of the problem with math was that not enough math classes were available. Board member LaDonna Stout-Boone said more than additional classes were needed. She said there should be more professional development for the teachers.

“We have got to move bad teachers to average and move average teachers to excellent teachers. Just creating a math class won’t do it,” Stout-Boone said.