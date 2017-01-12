Washington County Schools officials wrangle with state law, public's wishes for new calendar proposal

The path to an alternative calendar option was full of obstacles at Thursday night’s meeting: committee members juggled potential days off, required numbers of instructional days and the wishes of parents, teachers and students while trying to develop a calendar with a later start date.

Board of Education member David Hammond said he felt Aug. 1 was too soon for students to return to school for the 2017-18 year at the January Board of Education meeting, which led to the failing vote last week on a motion adopting the new calendar.

After an hour of consideration, a calendar with an Aug. 7 start date was selected unanimously, and will next be headed to teachers’ desks for a vote alongside the calendar the Board of Education voted down last week with the Aug. 1 start date. A calendar will be drafted and sent out next week for teachers to vote on, committee adviser Karla Kyte said, and the results will accompany the two calendars to February’s board meeting for consideration by the full board.

But the reworked calendar didn’t come without sacrifices.

The committee met a slew of requirements while pushing the start date back a whole week. Those extra five days had to come from somewhere, so eyes turned toward fall break and in-service days to make up for instruction time needed before Christmas break. State law requires a full 90 days of instruction in each semester for students on a block schedule.

Tacking days on to the end of the year, which was suggested in the board meeting, was discouraged by the committee members, since pushing the end of school year past May 25 would legally prevent graduation from being held on May 19. It would instead have to be held after May 26.

To accommodate for lost instruction time from starting a week later, members voted on a calendar that would nix a staff development day on Aug. 21 and move an in-service day from Sept. 5 to Jan. 3. Fall break was moved from Oct. 9 through 13 — Monday through Friday — to Oct. 6 through 11 — Friday through Wednesday, which incorporates an existing in-service day on Oct. 6 and the weekend to still give six days of fall break and add two instructional days in the process.

Committee member Todd Ganger pointed out that this plan leaves a two-day week in October and a two-day week in January, noting that attendance is usually poor on those days.

Email Jessica Fuller at jfuller@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Jessica on Twitter @fullerjf91. Like her on Facebook at www.facebook.com/jfullerJCP.