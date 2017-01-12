Elizabethton schools' clean audit was a team affair

The clean audit was a result of the teamwork and professionalism of those involved in handling the school system’s funds, Beth Wilson, director of business and fiscal management, said. “It is a result of competent employees who take their jobs seriously and the accounting of taxpayers’ money seriously.”

This year’s audit was conducted by the Johnson City accounting firm of Blackburn, Childers and Steagall. In addition to reporting there were no findings, the auditor also found no problems with the internal controls of the federal awards to the school system and found the system was a low-risk auditee.

The audit took place in the midst of a busy year for the school system, with construction taking place on several large capital projects, including the new Citizens Bank Stadium, a new music room and a new track. The result was that the school system’s capital assets increased by 8 percent.

Despite the large expenditure on capital asset construction, Wilson said it does not make a difference for the finance department “as long as proper procedures and controls are in place.”

Wilson said the department works to account for every penny. She said the teamwork included those working at the central office and those at the school level keeping the schools’ books. “They worked hard and were competent in what they do,” Wilson said.