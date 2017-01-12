Should gun deaths be studied as a public health threat?

Wykoff was responding specifically to the “Funding and Publication of Research on Gun Violence and Other Leading Causes of Death” paper written by health researchers from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and the Stanford University School of Medicine. The paper cited the U.S. as the industrialized country with the highest rate of gun-related deaths, with more than 30,000 fatalities every year.

“We've got a condition that's associated with about 30,000 deaths per year,” Wykoff said. “It would seem reasonable that we would look, and want to ask the question, ‘Are there any things that we could do to reduce the number of deaths?’”

He pointed at the perception sometimes associated with studying guns, that if gun deaths are being studied, it’s considered gun control. The history of the auto industry in the U.S. provides a close comparison.

“I know many people when they hear that think you're only talking about gun control, but the analogy I would give you is motor vehicle accidents,” Wykoff said. “If you go back to 1969, there were about 53,000 deaths a year in the U.S. from motor vehicles. That's dropped to about 30,000, almost cut in half. And yet the number of cars on the road and the number of miles traveled has increased significantly. There are things you can do under any condition to make it less dangerous. I'm not in a position to say what those steps might be with guns, but you could certainly look into it.”

Wykoff and other researchers say funding is a big issue holding back public health-themed gun studies, a point underscored in the academic paper published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Because of a 1996 congressional appropriations bill stipulating “none of the funds made available for injury prevention and control at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may be used to advocate or promote gun control,” research has been limited, the authors state.

With the CDC as one of the biggest government organizations that could study such a public health threat, other similar agencies, including the National Institutes of Health, have also been restricted.

Wykoff deferred his answer when asked how much politics come into play when it comes to studying such hot-button topics as gun deaths.

ETSU is a campus where qualified full-time faculty and staff are allowed to carry a firearm with them, allowed by a recent law at least partially driven by fears of mass shootings at colleges across the country over the last few years. Currently, the number of ETSU faculty and staff who carry their firearms is 47.

Vicki Powers, a local leader with Tri-Cities Moms Demand Action, shared her thoughts on proposed Tennessee legislation that would allow students — not just faculty and staff — on the state’s campuses to carry firearms. This is why, she said, more research is needed into the negative impacts of gun misuse.

“This year, our lawmakers are preparing to consider dangerous gun bills that would threaten our public safety, including one that would allow students to carry guns on Tennessee's college campuses,” she said. “Recent reports have found that there is no evidence this would keep our campus communities safe, and would actually increase the chances for gun violence. This example shows just how crucial a step better scientific understanding is in opposing reckless legislation and reducing gun violence in our state."

John Harris, executive director of the Tennessee Firearms Association, doesn’t agree that gun violence should be considered a health issue.

“Its (sic) not a ‘health issue’ except to the extent that it might be manifestation of mental illness,” Harris said in a statement to the Press. “It’s a crime issue. Do you want to classify impaired driving or bank robbery as a ‘health issue’?”

The authors of the academic paper — David E. Stark and Nigam H. Shah — concluded that firearm-related fatalities are both underfunded and understudied when compared to other causes of death.

“Compared with other leading causes of death, gun violence was associated with less funding and fewer publications than predicated based on mortality rate,” the paper reads. “Gun violence had 1.6 % of the funding predicted ($1.4 billion predicted, $22 million observed) and had 4.5% of the volume of publications predicted (38,897 predicted, 1,738 observed) from the regression analyses.”

The authors further showed how funding for gun violence compares to other causes of death.

“Gun violence killed about as many individual as sepsis,” it reads. “However, funding for gun violence research was about 0.7% of that for sepsis and publication volume about 4%. In relation to mortality rates, gun violence research was the least-researched cause of death and the second-least funded cause of death after falls.”

Wykoff still remains optimistic.

“Society has been pretty good at this, when a public health threat is identified by responding to it and finding solutions,” he said.

