Harold McCormick graduate helps school with two acres of land

That graduate is James Ausburne, class of 2003, who grew up right behind Harold McCormick in a house that sits on 2 acres. Ausburne approached the school system recently, offering to sell the property at a total of $85,000, which is half its value. The alumnus is hopeful the property would help with traffic and give the school room to grow.

“This house was built in 1914 and has been in my family since the ’30s,” Ausburne said. “I went to Harold McCormick and walked to school from here every day. I wanted to sell the property and I’d rather it go to help the students — and it could help from an expansion standpoint.”

Director of Schools Corey Gardenhour said the property will help improve traffic flow and safety.

“Since we’re landlocked, this adds space for future expansion as well,” he said. “We are very grateful for Mr. Ausburne’s generosity and look forward to seeing how this addition will benefit our students.”