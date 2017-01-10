logo

Elizabethton School System receives another clean audit

John Thompson • Jan 10, 2017 at 10:13 PM
ELIZABETHTON — Once again, there were no findings in the annual audit for the Elizabethton City School System. The clean finding continues a string that goes back to the 2007-08 fiscal year. The audit was conducted by the Johnson City accounting firm of Blackbuirn, Childers and Steagall.

The auditors once again found there were no findings on the books, but also found no problems with the internal controls of federal awards and found the school system was a low-risk auditee.

The audit was made the year after the school system completed a large capital spending program, with the building of Citizens Bank Stadium and the new Music Room at Elizabethton High School. Management reported in the audit that the total cost of programs and services increased by 3.4 percent during the year, rising to $23.1 million.

 

