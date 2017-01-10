Elizabethton School System receives another clean audit

The auditors once again found there were no findings on the books, but also found no problems with the internal controls of federal awards and found the school system was a low-risk auditee.

The audit was made the year after the school system completed a large capital spending program, with the building of Citizens Bank Stadium and the new Music Room at Elizabethton High School. Management reported in the audit that the total cost of programs and services increased by 3.4 percent during the year, rising to $23.1 million.