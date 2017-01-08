Washington County residents among Tusculum grads

Earning Master of Arts in Teaching degrees were Jay A. Conkin and Brent M. Miracle of Johnson City, Courtney A. Ellerman of Limestone and Julianne E. Pearson of Jonesborough.

Graduating with Master of Arts degrees in education with a concentration in curriculum and instruction were Michael A. Laviano of Johnson City and Amber W. Jeffers and Carla J. Shoemaker of Limestone.

Jeffers, Laviano and Pearson graduated with high honors in recognition of maintaining a 4.0 grade point average during their graduate studies. Conkin and Ellerman graduated with honors, a designation given to students in the master degree programs who maintain a 3.95-3.99 GPA.

Among those earning Master of Business Administration degrees were Laura E. Brown and Meagan E. Talley of Johnson City.

Leah N. Hale of Johnson City earned a Master of Arts degree in education with a concentration in human resource development.

Kyle C. Bittner of Jonesborough earned a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry.

Morgan G. Clark of Johnson City graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration with a concentration in financial management. Students graduating with a 3.95 to 4.0 GPA received summa cum laude honors.

Kelsey L. Freeman of Johnson City graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology with a general-experimental concentration. Students graduating with a 3.75 to 3.94 GPA received magna cum laude honors. Freeman was also a graduate from the Honors Program, having completed 22 semester hours in required honor courses.

Michael S. Holtsclaw of Limestone earned a Bachelor of Science degree in management with a concentration in human resource management.

Phil E. Mauk of Limestone graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in management. Students graduating with a 3.5 to 3.74 GPA received cum laude honors.

Jennifer T. Williams of Jonesborough earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology with a concentration in behavioral health.