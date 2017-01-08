Local students graduate from Milligan College

Blountville

Lorie Hibbs, Bachelor of Science in business administration.

Thomas Rogers, Master of Business Administration.

Chuckey

Briana Hall, Bachelor of Science in child and youth development.

Brenda Mathes, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Church Hill

Melanie Castle, Master of Business Administration.

Kayla Rogers, Bachelor of Science in child and youth development.

Elizabethton

Ashley Farmer, Bachelor of Science in communications.

Randy Koruschak, Master of Education.

Tracy Lawhern, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Kerri Paulsen, Master of Science in Counseling.

Celia Pless, Bachelor of Science in interdisciplinary studies.

Amanda Sheppard, Master of Business Administration.

Samantha Turbyfill, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Julie Vaughn, Master of Business Administration.

Gray

Betty Galliher, Bachelor of Science in business administration.

Sheila Hayden, Master of Business Administration.

Corey Jenkins, Bachelor of Science in exercise science.

Greeneville

Chelsea Davis, Master of Science in Occupational Therapy.

Grace Moorhouse, Bachelor of Arts in English.

Hampton

Glenna Cates, Master of Science in Occupational Therapy.

Mary Strader, Master of Science in Occupational Therapy.

Johnson City

Sherry Boyer, Bachelor of Science in psychology.

Aaron Free, Master of Science in Counseling.

Ashley Koehler, Master of Science in Occupational Therapy.

Joseph Matherly, Bachelor of Arts in political science.

Garrett McDonald, Master of Science in Counseling.

Ivy Moore, Master of Education.

Haley Phillips, Master of Education.

Jason Powell, Master of Business Administration.

April Rodriguez, Bachelor of Science in business administration.

Matthew Samples, Master of Science in Occupational Therapy.

Carrie Shaw, Bachelor of Arts in computer information systems.

Bradley Townsend, Bachelor of Science in business administration.

Jonesborough

K. Barker, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Megan Fontenot, Bachelor of Arts in English.

Tabitha Murr, Bachelor of Science in business administration.

Christopher Sanders, Bachelor of Science in business administration.

Dorithea Sullivan, Master of Education.

Kingsport

Aaron Johnson, Bachelor of Science in business administration.

Makenzie Lilley, Master of Education.

Kay McKenzie, Master of Business Administration.

Vickie Meade, Bachelor of Science in child and youth development.

Stephanie Stevens, Master of Science in Counseling.

Milligan College

Abigail Morris, Bachelor of Arts in political science.

Morgan Poff, Master of Science in Counseling.

Mountain City

Francisco Dominguez, Master of Business Administration.

Elizabeth Eisenhower, Bachelor of Science in child and youth development.

Other graduates from the area include:

Shannon Reed, Bluff City, Bachelor of Science in child and youth development.

William Rivers, Piney Flats, Tennessee, Master of Education.

Robert Branham, Telford, Tennessee, Master of Business Administration.

Tiffany Erwin, Unicoi, Tennessee, Master of Science.

Kelsie Deaton, Watauga, Tennessee, Master of Science in Occupational Therapy.

