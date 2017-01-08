ETSU members of All-Southern Conference Faculty and Staff Team named

Selections were left to each institution’s discretion, but recipients all shared the common characteristics of demonstrated service to the institution and contributions to campus life and the local community. Faculty members selected must have a proven record of high scholastic achievement among students and/or recognition for a research project or written academic piece, while staff members may be from the instructional/teaching ranks or the non-instructional ranks and recognized for bringing out the best in others and creating conditions for success.

Each member of the All-Southern Conference Faculty and Staff Team will be presented a plaque and honored at a home basketball game.

Dr. Andrea “Andi” Clements, the ETSU faculty honoree, is a professor and assistant chairwoman in the Department of Psychology. Her main areas of expertise are in pregnancy and early child development, religiosity and health, and research methodology.

Recently, she and a colleague from the Johnson City Police Department have been educating professionals in the area of Trauma-Informed Care as a way to improve the health and well-being of people who experienced traumatic events in childhood, and she has been awarded a grant from the State of Tennessee Department of Children’s Services to study the effects of Trauma-Informed Care at the Boys and Girls Club in Johnson City.

Clements is also involved in the Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome Working Group, which is trying to reduce the number of newborns who are born addicted to drugs and discover the long-term effects of prenatal opioid exposure.

Stefanie Murphy, the honored ETSU staff member, has been an academic counselor at ETSU since 2003. In addition, she is involved in the University Advising Center’s outreach to regional high school students, helping prepare them for orientation.

Murphy is involved in a multitude of areas of campus life, far exceeding the expectations of her job duties, and is serving as president of ETSU’s Staff Senate.

Active in the community, Murphy participates in local theater productions both on stage and behind the scenes, and she has served as a board member for the Johnson City Community Theatre. She has volunteered with Junior Achievement of the Tri-Cities and is on the St. Mary’s Church School Board.