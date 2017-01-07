ETSU not considering outsourcing jobs right now

Having not yet held an official meeting, this collection of ETSU graduates, business and civic leaders will decide what kind of influence they want to have over the institution they represent.

The outsourcing topic, which could affect the jobs of 228 ETSU maintenance workers, will be one of the most prominent and immediate decisions. If the board of trustees and ETSU President Brian Noland decide not to go through with potential cost savings this way, they will have employed an opt-out choice on this matter.

“As we have stated on numerous occasions, we are not considering the outsourcing of Facilities Management jobs at ETSU,” said spokesman Joe Smith. “We will continue to monitor this situation to ensure that our actions are fully informed as we move through the 2017 calendar year.”

Of those 228 maintenance workers, all full-timers with benefits, 113 are in custodial services and have and average salary of $18,354.

Through the FOCUS Act, passed in 2016, ETSU and the state’s other universities will gain a greater amount of autonomy over their policies and operations.

ETSU’s board of trustees includes Janet Ayers, president of the Ayers Foundation and graduate of ETSU; Steven DeCarlo, CEO of AmWINS Group Inc. and graduate of ETSU; David Golden, senior vice president, chief legal and sustainability officer and corporate secretary for Eastman Chemical Company; Dorothy Grisham, owner/operator of an Allstate Insurance Agency and graduate of ETSU; Dr. Linda Latimer, owner of Mountain Regional Pathology and ETSU Quillen College of Medicine graduate; Scott Niswonger, chairman and founder of Niswonger Educational Foundation; James Powell, founder of Powell Companies and former chair of the ETSU Foundation; and Lt. Gov. Ron Ramsey, owner of Ron Ramsey and Associates and graduate of ETSU.

Some of the appointees — not yet confirmed, as that’s expected to occur later this month — shared their thoughts on outsourcing and the requirements of their position on the board.

Ramsey spoke about what he’s seen as success in outsourcing operations in the state of Tennessee, which is what the consideration would be for ETSU’s workers. He plans on looking at the figures and weigh the two factors he considers to matter the most: product versus cost.

“My policy has always been providing the best education and saving money where we can,” Ramsey said about outsourcing at ETSU while delivering an education to the institution’s students.

Asked if he supports the idea of outsourcing, he said he likely does.

“I lean to it, rather, I lean toward being open to it,” Ramsey said.

He praised Haslam’s outsourcing of public services to private businesses.

“Since Gov. Haslam came in, we've done several piecemeal outsourcing projects, and all of it worked out well,” he said.

Thomas Walker, a representative of the United Campus Workers — Tennessee’s higher education union — offered examples he said show how this can go poorly for the state.

“What on earth is Ron Ramsey talking about?” Walker asked. “The Haslam administration's outsourcing agenda is a tremendous and consistent disaster for Tennesseans.”

Walker says when Haslam outsourced the state’s motor pool services, it nearly doubled the costs to taxpayers. When standardized testing was outsourced, Walker said it later had to be rolled back and the contract to be terminated, leaving Tennessee’s teachers and students in the lurch. And when current plans of outsourcing facilities under the JLL management firm, costs skyrocketed on the dime of taxpayers.

UCW opposes the way Haslam has put these boards together, without having say from the public or legislature.

“What's happening now is the largest corporate takeover of public services in Tennessee history, without any input from the legislature or the public, after a history of bad deals, increased costs, worsening services, possible corruption, and in some cases the loss of human life itself,” he said.

Ramsey’s fellow appointees Powell, Golden and Grisham all told the Press they were hesitant to put forth any preconceived notions when it comes to more of the outsourcing that’s occurred in Tennessee.

“Each one of us will have to express our own desires, and desires not to get involved in things,” said Powell.

With a construction background as his strength, Powell is eager to get involved in that way, but he said he’d prefer to stay out of the politics of the job.

Ramsey contends there will be no way to escape politics tied to their decisions.

“It's a state university and funded by state dollars and there's no way to not get involved in politics,” Ramsey said.

Grisham, like Ramsey, expressed a propensity for saving money where the product isn’t diminished, but won’t settle on a conclusion until all information is available.

Golden also wants to get confirmed and see the figures before he weighs in on outsourcing.

“There are probably good examples and bad examples,” he said about outsourcing that’s occurred in Tennessee.

Being a part of something as important as the body that will shape ETSU’s future is exciting for Golden, and he said he can’t wait until he can get his hands dirty.

