• Washington County Schools will dismiss at 10 a.m.

• Carter County Schools will dismiss at noon.

• Unicoi County High School and Middle School will dismiss at 11:45 a.m.; Elementary Schools will dismiss at noon.

• Greene County Schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.

• Johnson City Schools will dismiss early: Science Hill and Liberty Bell at 1 p.m., Indian Trail at 1:05 p.m., and all Elementary Schools at 1:20 p.m.