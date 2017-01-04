Foundation scholarship available to high school seniors in Carter County

Scholarship information and applications for 2017 can found at: www.easttennesseefoundation.org/receive/scholarships.aspx.

Carter County students are eligible for the Howard H. Baker Medical Scholarship, the Butterfly Fund Memorial Scholarship, the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Jeff Byrd Memorial Scholarship, the Cherish the Child Scholarship, the Colonel Kurt Davis Veterans Scholarship, the John H. and Carol R. Evans Choral Music Scholarship, the James K. Goldston INFOSEC Scholarship, the Candace Mast Veterinary Scholarship, the E.E. Perry Memorial Scholarship, the Valkyrie-Thor Theatre Arts Scholarship and the Debbie Van Cleave Scholarship. The scholarship application deadline is Feb. 15.

ETF scholarship program requirements range from financial need to scholastic achievement. Several scholarships are targeted toward specific schools or counties, particular fields of study, students involved in certain extracurricular activities, or those who may not display the highest scholastic rankings yet still possess great potential and motivation.

Over $550,000 has been disbursed in scholarship awards for the 2016-17 academic year to 178 students participating in ETF scholarship programs.

For more information, visit www.easttennesseefoundation.org.