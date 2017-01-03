Johnson City board of education draws the holiday bonus line at non-active employees

At Tuesday night’s monthly meeting, Superintendent Richard Bales said that even after two rounds of one-time bonuses to employees of the school system, the board was still contacted by Johnson City Schools employees who didn’t receive a bonus.

Initially, $557,000 was paid out in $500 and $250 bonuses to several hundred full-time and part-time employees. Then, after a re-evaluation, the board voted to pay out $18,000 more to the employees who worked after school, but were employees nonetheless.

Director of Finance Pam Cox said the pool of teachers who didn’t get bonuses were on maternity leave or a leave of absence and were not counted on the day board members used to determine who got bonuses and who didn’t. Cox estimated that lot to be approximately two dozen employees.

She made a comment about this process, agreed upon collectively by the board over the past two monthly meetings.

“If you’re not there, we’re paying someone else to teach your class and we’re paying them the bonus,” Cox said about those non-active teachers and employees who contacted board members about not getting bonuses.

New board member Jonathan Kinnick made a motion to pay out to all of the employees who were not out for the year, but had bad timing in not being active on the day the count was made.

The motion was not seconded and it died.

Member John Hunter explained his position on why he’s opposed not to the merits of the bonuses, but the timing of them in general, showing preference for something that was in the yearly budget, rather than being unplanned.

“I’m sure we’re going to be missing another 10 to 15 who are going to be slighted by this,” he asked. “When is it going to stop? In my opinion, we’ve got to draw the line somewhere.”

And at non-active employees is where they drew the line, letting Kinnick’s motion fail to find a seconder.

Joe Crabtree, a teacher at Indian Trail Middle School and president of the Johnson City Education Association, said he agreed with the board’s decision to draw the line somewhere. The same employees who contacted board members also contacted Crabtree about the bonuses.

Board member Richard Manahan closed out comments on the bonuses with his support for what they did.

“This bonus is what our teachers deserved,” he said. “I think it’s an excellent thing for our board to do.”

