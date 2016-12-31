Why do Tri-Cities students go to 'out of zone' schools?

Scott was specifically talking about families who move to the region for jobs, but have the means to send students anywhere in Tri-Cities region.

“My interest spans way beyond my position as principal at Vance Middle School,” she said, before going on to issue a bleak admission of loss to Johnson City: “If we do nothing, we are, ‘it’s OK and we can live with this.’ We’re being beat out, and we’re losing those families to Johnson City.”

Scott was speaking at a meeting focused on a $140 million facilities plan for Sullivan County, Bristol — where Vance Middle School is — and Kingsport. The plan would fund part of the cost of a new Vance Middle.

The bigger discussion about why in-zone students often pay to go to schools outside of the district where they live involves geography as much as the economics of local education, sports and the offerings within each district. With renovation to, or the necessity of building new facilities, what draws students to certain districts is a point of pride or a focus of educational administrators in Northeast Tennessee.

If a student’s family lives on the outskirts of a school district, then they must decide whether to attend the schools in the district which they live or pay or have their student treated as an “out-of-zone” student in a neighboring district. Numbers provided by Johnson City, Washington County, Kingsport and Sullivan County suggest that geography is a large factor in this process, but the district’s offerings also come into play.

Due to privacy concerns, only non-identifying information about out-of-zone students can be released.

Tom Hager, a long-time member of the Johnson City Schools board of education, took Scott’s comment as a chance to reflect on what his district offers students.

“Mainly, I don't think the City of Johnson City, in particular, has gotten the credit that they should have for putting the Johnson City Schools on the front burner,” he said.

Acknowledging Scott’s point about people moving to the region, Hager said one of the first things incoming parents look at is the quality of schools.

“Johnson City is considered a pretty good school system,” he said.

Superintendent Dr. Richard Bales said recruiting students to Johnson City isn’t a front-and-center conversation he has with his colleagues, but that the goal is to be as “customer friendly” as possible for those who are shopping around, looking at school options.

Bales said he knows these potential students are looking at arts programs, chorus, band, orchestra and sports offerings as well as how strong the system is academically. The most recent figures from the state of Tennessee show Johnson City Schools to have a graduation rate of 91 percent, which is above the state average of 88.5.

This goes along with a per-pupil expenditure of $9,683.30, up over the past four years from $9,384.35.

Numbers from the school system break down the number of “out of zone” students who attend Johnson City Schools.

Approximately 165 of the system’s 8,021 students pay up to several thousand dollars to go to a Johnson City school. 115 come from the Washington County district, 11 from Unicoi County, 22 from Sullivan County and 17 from Carter County. 77 of those 165 are going to Science Hill High School, 25 are attending Indian Trail Intermediate School and 22 to Liberty Bell Middle School for some of the biggest destinations within Johnson City Schools.

In Washington County Schools, 174 of the 8,765 students are from outside of their district. With one of the lowest per-pupil expenditures in the region, their figure is $8,549.70, up from $8,257.84 four years before. The district has a 90.2 percent graduation rate.

Greene and Sullivan County are the biggest providers of out of zone students from Washington County, with 50 coming from Greene County, 64 coming from Sullivan County and another 11 with Fall Branch addresses in either of those counties.

Five Johnson County students attend Washington County Schools, and they all go to University School on East Tennessee State University’s campus with either Butler or Mountain City addresses. University School has 43 of 174 out-of-zone students, Daniel Boone High School has 37 and David Crockett High School has 20. Fall Branch Elementary School gets 26 out-of-zone students, all from either Sullivan or Greene County residences.

Washington County Assistant Director of Schools Bill Flanary describes the process by which out-of-zone students can attend a school in Washington County.

“By board policy, parents and students living outside the district can apply for admission to any school in the district at any time,” Flanary said. “The office of the superintendent has the right of refusal and the right of school placement, but if the student has a good academic and disciplinary record, they are usually granted admission. If the board has closed enrollment at a school, the superintendent has to honor that.”

Flanary said there used to be a law requiring a release from the in-residence district, but now a district simply has to accept the student.

If a parent from outside Washington County works at one of the schools, their students are accepted without exception. As out-of-zone students pertain to sports-focused transfers, Flanary said the district follows the TSSAA policy to a “t.”

In the Sullivan County Schools, 103 of 10,220 students come from other districts. Eight of those are zoned in Johnson City and 95 are from Washington County.

Andy Hare, with Sullivan County Schools’ student services, said there’s no charge for those students. The only money the district takes is from out-of-state students. Out-of-state students, by law, pay the per-pupil expenditure, he said, but they don’t have any of those students.

For Sullivan County Schools, that figure is $9,572.80, up from the $9,377.04 it was at in the 2012-2013 academic school year. They also boast a 94.7 percent graduation rate.

Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski hopes to see her district grow over the coming years. The idea of losing students is always on her mind, but she’s practical about the decisions why students go to out-of-zone schools.

Availability of childcare and the proximity to grandparents might go into the decision, she said, as well as sports teams, but more so in the later years of education. Only in those middle and high school years does Rafalowski see parents put such a strong emphasis on the educational offerings of a school.

“Additionally, I believe families make school choices sometimes based on their place of work,” she said. “They want to be somewhat close to their child in case of an emergency and want to transport them to and from as they travel to and from work.“

Kingsport City Schools has a total of 302 students from other systems, out of their entire 7,403-student population, the biggest of any area districts. They also have the biggest per-pupil expenditure numbers, spending approximately $10,726.40 on each student this past academic year.

Four years earlier, that figure was about $326 less. The district’s 95.5-percent graduation rate is also high among its peer systems.

Sullivan County-zoned students make up the bulk of Kingsport City Schools’ out-of-zone population with 229. Hawkins County-zoned students make up 48 of those 302 students and Washington County accounts for 20. Carter County shares two students and Greene one.

There are also two out-of-state students within the system.

Assistant Superintendent Andy True for the city district said a lack of data means that they can’t know why students go to certain schools and not others, but said the goal is to stick to the mission of providing a quality education.

“I'm not sure how much data-driven info we'd have regarding your questions, as we don't have a specific way to track the ‘why’ when it comes to a city resident attending another system,” True said. “We certainly strive to provide the very best educational opportunities for our students, mostly because we know our community expects it.”

