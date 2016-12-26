Quillen ranked 20th in nation for rate of students going into family medicine

But the school has recently become nationally ranked for its production of family medicine physicians.

Quillen had the 20th highest rate of students going into family medicine residencies in the nation, according to a study published in the journal Family Medicine in October. The calculations were based on three-year averages.

In 2015, a three-year rolling average of 12.5 percent of graduates from Quillen went into accredited family medicine residencies. However, Dr. Reid Blackwelder, the interim chair of the department of family medicine at Quillen, said the numbers used to be higher.

“We used to put 20 percent of our class into family medicine residencies,” Blackwelder said. “Over the years that has been a challenge across the country. ... To see us starting to move in the positive direction again to get 12.5 percent of our class is a really hopeful sign that I would like to see us build on.”

Family medicine is a predominantly primary care field, and physicians who practice family medicine can manage a broad range of health needs.

“In a given day in the office I can see a healthy child for a well visit, I could see someone who is complaining of chest pain, diagnose they’re having an acute MI, send them over to the hospital and see them later that afternoon, I can cut somebody’s skin cancer off and I can see a woman for a Pap smear,” Blackwelder said. “So it really is that level of breadth that makes family medicine such a unique specialty.”

Physicians that specialize in family medicine also see patients along a much broader age range than physicians who go into pediatrics or general internal medicine, which focuses on adults.

“It’s often called the cradle-to-grave specialty,” Blackwelder said.

The fact that family medicine is a predominantly primary care field is important because, according to American Academy of Family Physicians President John Meigs, the U.S. has a shortage of primary care physicians, a shortage expected to increase to a deficit of 33,000 primary care physicians by 2035.

However, Meigs said in a letter to Dr. Robert Means, the dean of the Quillen College of Medicine, that the medical school’s numbers are encouraging.

“As we know, it can be difficult to predict a graduate’s exact future,” Meigs wrote, “particularly in regard to whether they will provide primary care as physicians in a number of specialties that are able to do so. However, we can be confident that the graduation rate of family medicine residents from your medical school is a reliable marker of graduates who will go on to provide this vital care and help fill the greatest need of our country’s physician workforce, as noted by multiple studies.”

In his letter to Means, Meigs also mentions that many members of the health community, including the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, the Pew Health Professions Commission, and the Council on Graduate Medical Education, have called for a physician workforce in the U.S. that is composed of 40 percent primary care.

According to the same study published in Family Medicine, estimates from 2008 show that 35 percent of the physician workforce involved in direct patient care are primary care doctors, but this rate is decreasing.

In the future, Blackwelder would like to see Quillen and even the schools with the highest family medicine graduation rates improve on the number of students going into family medicine.

“Realistically, I’d love to see all of our schools in the country who have a primary care focus getting closer to 30 to 35 percent of our graduating class,” Blackwelder said. “That’s my stretch goal.”