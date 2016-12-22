Holy guacamole! ETSU researcher funded for study of avocados

Kilaru explained that in plants, triacylglycerol (TAG) is synthesized in various tissues and serves as an energy source. Its synthesis and regulation are well understood in seed tissues but not in non-seed tissues. In the avocado, about 70 percent of the oil by dry weight is exclusively accumulated in mesocarp, a non-seed tissue.

“My work will take the field of plant biochemistry a step forward in understanding TAG synthesis,” she says. “My long-term research in the area of bioenergy has the potential to generate international collaborations.”

The avocado is an evolutionarily and economically important species and is one of the few examples where a high amount of nutritionally-rich oil is accumulated in the fleshy part of the tissue outside the seed.

Kilaru explains that the mechanisms by which oil content and composition are regulated in plants, particularly in non-seed tissues, is not fully understood. The study is expected to explain any differences in regulation of TAG synthesis between seed and non-seed tissues. According to Kilaru, long-term implications will also lead to the generation of molecular tools necessary to produce a greater amount of TAG for human use.

Kilaru collaborates with a group in California that provides avocados for the study. That partnership is being extended to include a group in Florida and one in Israel, to conduct a large-scale developmental study of avocado fruit. Data from the study will be used to develop a joint Binational Agricultural and Research fund proposal. She also works in partnership with scientists at the U.S. Department of Agriculture in identification of enzymes that participate in the synthesis of oil in avocados.

Kilaru and the graduate students who are working with her in the avocado study plan to present their work at national or international meetings and publish the results in a scholarly journal. They also hope to present their results at the Gordon Conference for Plant Lipids in February.

Grants awarded by the ETSU Research Development Committee support and encourage research in the sciences and non-sciences, including the humanities and the fine and performing arts.