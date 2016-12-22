ETSU names Faculty Academic Performance Scholars

Academic Performance Scholarships (APS) are divided into four levels, depending on high school grade point average. A Faculty Academic Performance Scholarship must have a grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.5 and an ACT score of 25 or a GPA of 4.0 with an ACT score of 22-24.

TENNESSEE:

Algood: Melody Newman, daughter of Cody and Olivia Newman of Algood, is a senior at Cookeville High School.

Blountville: Sarah Musick plans to study nursing at ETSU. A member of Indian Springs Baptist Church, she is the daughter of Tim and April Musick of Blountville.

Bluff City: Miranda Barbe, a senior at Sullivan East High School, is the daughter of Randy and Jeannie Barbe of Bluff City.

Bristol: Eden Easterling, daughter of Todd and Tracy Easterling of Bristol, is a senior at Tennessee High School.

Chattanooga: Maris Rennolds is the daughter of Robert Rennolds and Rebecca Rennolds, both of Chattanooga.

Cookeville: Lexie Gabbard, daughter of Jeff and Lisa Gabbard of Cookeville, plans to major in biology at ETSU after her graduation from Cookeville High School. Gabrielle Roberts plans to study nursing at ETSU. She is the daughter of Gregory Roberts and Amy Roberts, both of Cookeville. Kristin Stafford is the daughter of Rhett and Kristin Stafford of Cookeville. She plans to study psychology at ETSU.

Corryton: Breanna Roberts is the daughter of Chris and Tonya Roberts of Corryton and a counselor at Camp Ta-Pa-Win-Go.

Dandridge: Ashley McSpadden, daughter of Chuck and Carmella McSpadden of Dandridge, plans to study business management at ETSU.

Elizabethton: Haley Burleson, daughter of Rick and Jennifer Burleson of Elizabethton, is a senior at Elizabethton High School. Chelsea Grubb, a senior at Unaka High School, plans to major in interdisciplinary studies in elementary education at ETSU. She is the daughter of Mark and Amy Grubb of Elizabethton.

Fall Branch: Bailey Agett, a resident of Fall Branch, is the daughter of Darell and Pamela Nix of Knoxville.

Grandview: Taylor Reed, a senior at Rhea County High School, plans to study computer science at ETSU. She is the daughter of James and Sarah Reed of Grandview.

Gray: Connor Loyd is the son of Keith and Kathy Loyd of Gray and a senior at Daniel Boone High School.

Greeneville: Joseph Adamo is the son of Anthony Adamo and Ellen Adamo, both of Greeneville.

Heiskell: Katherine Lawson, a senior at L&N STEM Academy in Knoxville, is the daughter of Jackie and Mike Lawson of Heiskell.

Helenwood: Tara Perdue, daughter of Crystal and Barlon Perdue of Helenwood, will enter ETSU with college credits earned through dual enrollment at Roane State Community College. After attending ETSU, she plans to continue her education to become a veterinarian.

Hermitage: Abigail Anderson is the daughter of Bach and Rachel Anderson of Hermitage.

Jacksboro: Rachel Howard, a senior at Campbell County Comprehensive High School, will study mass communication at ETSU. She is the daughter of Andrew and Elizabeth Howard of Jacksboro.

Johnson City: Gabriel Garcia plans to study criminal justice at ETSU after his graduation from Science Hill High School. He volunteers with Habitat for Humanity, the Johnson City Public Library and Top Gun Cheerleading Academy. A member of Young Life, he is the son of Diana Garcia of Johnson City and Ignacio Garcia of Gray. Brooklyn Phillips, daughter of James and Vickie Phillips of Johnson City is home-schooled through Home Life Academy. Emma Tevis plans to study nursing at ETSU after graduating from Science Hill High School. She volunteers with Coalition for Kids and serves as media technician at Rock Fellowship Church. She is the daughter of Tony and Ramona Tevis of Johnson City.

Jonesborough: Zachary Mills plans a career in medicine. He is a senior at David Crockett High School and the son of Anthony and Patricia Mills of Jonesborough. Averi Sproles is a senior at David Crockett High School, where she is yearbook editor, varsity cheer squad captain, a member of the student council and treasurer of the French Club. In addition, she is a member of Key Club, Health Occupations Students of America, Students Against Drunk Driving and a forensics club. Among her volunteer commitments are the Ronald McDonald House, Jonesborough’s Christmas events, blood drives and an animal shelter. She also traveled to Europe as a community volunteer and was an instructor for Jr. Pioneer cheerleaders and middle school cheerleading camps, as well as assisting at cheering tryouts at Lamar Middle School. Her parents are Kevin and Matoka Sproles of Jonesborough. Harrison Tolley, a senior at University High School, plays on the varsity soccer team and is co-emcee of the school’s morning announcements. A Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association/United States Soccer Federation soccer referee, he is the son of Steven and Angie Tolley of Jonesborough.

Kingsport: Emily Latture is a senior at Sullivan South High School and has held a co-op position at Eastman Chemical Co. She is the daughter of Mike and Tammy Latture of Kingsport.

Knoxville: Isaac Cooper plans to study nursing at ETSU after graduating from Karns High School. He is the son of Martin and Karen Cooper of Knoxville and the grandson of Cliff and Pat Simpson of Kingsport. Jesmine Davis, daughter of Jacqueline and Brady Davis of Knoxville, will study computer science at ETSU. João Gusson, a senior at Farragut High School, plans a career as a pharmacist. He is the son of Eliana Gusson of Knoxville. Avery Marlow plans to study digital media at ETSU after his graduation from Karns High School. He is the son of Scottie and Faith Marlow of Knoxville and the grandson of Floyd Marlow, Mike and Rhonda Wilson, Polly Widener and Nancy Reckner of Jellico.

Kodak: Alexis Barnard, a senior at Northview Academy, is the daughter of Tava and Tina Barnard of Kodak.

LaFollette: Matthew Herrell is the son of Jeff and Jennifer Herrell of LaFollette. Addison Owens, daughter of Hope Owens of LaFollette, plans to study business at ETSU after her graduation from Campbell County High School.

Lenoir City: Tegan Brown is the daughter of Clint and Jeannie Brown of Lenoir City and a senior at Lenoir City High School. She is a volunteer at River Oaks Place Assisted Living.

Limestone: Brooklyn Beaver is a piano student who has participated in the ETSU Pre-College Music Program and performed in the program’s recitals and concerts. She is a senior at Daniel Boone High School and is a member of Key Club. A member of Bowmantown Baptist Church, she is the daughter of Joe and Kim Beaver of Limestone.

Louisville: Abby Sunshine plans to major in biology at ETSU after her graduation from William Blount High School, where she is president of the Health Occupations Students of America and a member of the basketball and tennis teams. A Young Life participant, she is the daughter of Brian and Dee Anna Sunshine of Louisville.

Madisonville: Ally Williams, daughter of Adam and Selena Williams of Madisonville, is a senior at Tellico Plains High School.

Maryville: Jack Bristol, a senior at Maryville High School, is the son of Tom and Mary Bristol of Maryville. Mary Swafford, daughter of Robert and Pam Swafford of Maryville, is a senior at Heritage High School.

Morristown: Kaylea Braddock, a senior at Morristown-Hamblen High School East, plans to study bio-chemistry at ETSU. She is the daughter of Chris and Tina Braddock of Morristown. Emily Brown, a senior at Morristown-Hamblen High School West, will study educational leadership and policy analysis at ETSU. She is the daughter of Lamar and Tonya Brown of Morristown. Madelyn Hyde is the daughter of Freda and Paul Hyde of Morristown and a senior at Morristown-Hamblen High School East. Victoria Patrick, a cheerleader and yearbook staff member at Morristown-Hamblen High School West, plans to study nursing at ETSU. A member of Trail Baptist Church, she is the daughter of James Patrick and Whitney Harder, both of Morristown.

Murfreesboro: Jessica Paden, a senior at Oakland High School, plans to study child psychology at ETSU. She is the daughter of Tammy and Joey Paden of Murfreesboro.

New Market: Bryce Bissell plans to study finance at ETSU. He is a senior at Jefferson County High School and the son of Mark and Melanie Bissell of New Market. Bailey O’Quinn, daughter of Scott and LaDuska O’Quinn of New Market, is a senior at Jefferson County High School.

Oneida: Billy Mark Hall II, a senior at Scott County High School, is the son of Bill and Sue Hall on Oneida.

Ooltewah: Hannah Culpepper, daughter of Butch and Gloria Culpepper of Ooltewah, is a senior at Silverdale Baptist Academy and plans to study nursing at ETSU. She has volunteered at Memorial Hospital and Hickory Valley Retirement Center in Chattanooga.

Pikeville: Julianna Ellis, daughter of James and Kristin Ellis of Pikeville, is a senior at Stone Memorial High School.

Piney Flats: Makayla Warden will major in biology after graduating from Tennessee High School. She is the daughter of Melissa Salyer and Dan Chapman of Piney Flats.

Powell: Tanner Derrick is a senior at Powell High School. His parents are Stephanie and Tim Julian of Powell.

Roan Mountain: Timothy Guinn, son of Mark and Sandra Guinn of Roan Mountain, will study instrumental music education at ETSU. He is a senior at Cloudland High School, where he is principal trumpet player in the band and has received 15 outstanding academic awards. In addition, he was a participant in the East Tennessee School Band and Orchestra Association and the Tennessee Secondary Schools Band Directors senior clinic.

Rockwood: Jarrett McGill plans to study digital animation at ETSU after his graduation from Rockwood High School. He is also anticipating earning an associate degree through the Roane State Community College Middle College program. He is president of the Future Business Leaders of America and a member of Beta Club. His parents are Lacy and Michelle McGill of Rockwood.

Rogersville: Grayson Cowan is a senior at Cherokee High School. He is the son of Doug Cowan and Kelly Cowan, both of Rogersville.

Sevierville: Taylor Banks plans a career in medicine. She is the daughter of Mandy Hicks of Sevierville and David Banks of Seymour.

Seymour: Kenneth Grayson, a senior at Seymour High School, plans a career in medicine. He is the son of Alan Grayson and Tangy Ogle of Seymour. Abby Shaw, daughter of John and Rita Shaw of Seymour, will study communications at ETSU after her graduation from Seymour High School.

Spring Hill: Kaleb Stone, son of Lori and Matthew Stone of Spring Hill, will study health science at ETSU.

Talbott: Nicholas Britt will major in biology at ETSU. A senior at Jefferson County High School, he is the son of Edward and Heather Britt of Talbott. Kaley Muncy, daughter of Greg and Anita Muncy of Talbott, plans to study in ETSU’s dental hygiene program after her graduation from Morristown-Hamblen High School West.

Tazewell: Jordan Rose, a senior at Claiborne High School, is the son of Mark Rose of Tazewell and Kimberly Cope.

Turtletown: Elizabeth Allen, a resident of Turtletown, plans to study health science at ETSU after her graduation from Copper Basin High School.

Wartburg: Kaitlynn Turner, a senior at Wartburg Central High School, is a member of the softball team, the National Beta Club and DECA, an organization for students planning careers in various areas of business. A member of Mossy Grove Baptist Church, she is the daughter of Rebecca Hamby of Wartburg.

Watertown: Sarah Jones plans to study political science at ETSU. A senior at Watertown High School, she is a member of the marching band as a featured majorette. She is a volunteer at the Watertown-Wilson County Public Library and a member of Watertown First Baptist Church. Her parents are Liz and John Davis of Watertown.

Winfield: Kaylie Lawson, a resident of Winfield, plans a career in nursing. A senior at Oneida High School, she is the daughter of Brandi Smith and Matthew Lawson, both of Oneida.

North Carolina: Burnsville: Caleb Grindstaff, a senior at Mountain Heritage High School, is the son of Steven and Shelley Grindstaff of Burnsville, North Carolina. Jackson Hensley plans to study political science at ETSU. He is the son of Amanda Morrow and Anthony Hensley, both of Burnsville, North Carolina. Marshall: Joshua Yontz, son of David and Andrea Yontz of Marshall, North Carolina, plans to study business at ETSU. A senior at Madison High School, he is a member of Grassy Branch Baptist Church and a volunteer with Madison County Youth League Sports and the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life. Newland: Taylor McKinney, daughter of Christine and Tim McKinney of Newland, North Carolina, is a senior at Avery County High School and a member of Altamont United Methodist Church.

Virginia: Fries: Garrett Moore, son of Monica and Bill Moore of Fries, Virginia, plans to study engineering at ETSU. He is a senior at Grayson County High School and will receive an Advanced Studies Diploma and General Education Certificate in the spring from Wytheville Community College through a dual enrollment program. He is a member of Fries Pentecostal Holiness Church youth group, youth choir and drama team.