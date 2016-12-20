logo

TCAT Elizabethton going 3D

Johnson City Press • Updated Today at 4:54 PM

ELIZABETHTON — The Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton continues its efforts to keep pace with the rapidly changing technology in modern manufacturing.

One of the school’s latest successes is to issue certifications of proficiency in 3D printing in machine tool technology, millwright/industrial maintenance and computer information technology. The certificates meet the requirements of the National Coalition of Certification Centers.

TCAT=Elizabethton has developed a close relationship with NC3 and has been designated one of four regional National Coalition Certification Centers in the nation. 

John Lee, a NC3 certified instructor at the school, brought the 3D printer technology to TCAT-Elizabethton. He said 3D printing, or additive manufacturing, is a process of making three-dimensional solid objects from a digital file and the 3D printer is the latest technology used by business and industry to capture detailed drawings and models.

“The training will be available at TCAT-Elizabethton for students and business and industrial employees to stay abreast of this innovative technology,” Lee said. 

The 3D printer training at TCAT-Elizabethton was made possible through a partnership established with two leading innovators, Dremel and Grainger. 

Registration for the spring term for students previously admitted to TCAT-Elizabethton will be held on Jan. 4. For more information, call 423-543-0070 or visit www.tcatelizabethton.edu.

