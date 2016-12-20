TCAT Elizabethton going 3D

One of the school’s latest successes is to issue certifications of proficiency in 3D printing in machine tool technology, millwright/industrial maintenance and computer information technology. The certificates meet the requirements of the National Coalition of Certification Centers.

TCAT=Elizabethton has developed a close relationship with NC3 and has been designated one of four regional National Coalition Certification Centers in the nation.

John Lee, a NC3 certified instructor at the school, brought the 3D printer technology to TCAT-Elizabethton. He said 3D printing, or additive manufacturing, is a process of making three-dimensional solid objects from a digital file and the 3D printer is the latest technology used by business and industry to capture detailed drawings and models.

“The training will be available at TCAT-Elizabethton for students and business and industrial employees to stay abreast of this innovative technology,” Lee said.

The 3D printer training at TCAT-Elizabethton was made possible through a partnership established with two leading innovators, Dremel and Grainger.

Registration for the spring term for students previously admitted to TCAT-Elizabethton will be held on Jan. 4. For more information, call 423-543-0070 or visit www.tcatelizabethton.edu.