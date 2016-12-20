TCAT Elizabethton considering expansions

During a breakfast meeting on Tuesday, Dean Blevins, director of Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton told members of the TCAT General Advisory Committee that efforts are still ongoing to secure funding to establish an extension campus in Johnson County.

In October, TCAT-Elizabethton applied for an $8.3 million grant from the Tennessee Higher Education Commission to open an extension campus in Mountain City to support Gov. Bill Haslam’s goal for 55 percent of all Tennesseans to hold a certification or postsecondary credential by the year 2025.

Blevins said funds were to be used to renovate and equip the former Tennessee Valley Authority spec building in the Doe Valley Industrial Park. The 50,000-square-foot building would be converted into four shops, four classrooms, a tech foundations lab and an industrial training lab.

Although unsuccessful in obtaining the THEC grant, Blevins said TCAT-Elizabethton will pursue funding through Tennessee Board of Regents capital building projects.

Blevins also reviewed the TCAT-Elizabethton Strategic Plan with the committee. TCAT-Elizabethton plans to add two new programs at the main campus, resulting in 40 new students enrolled. Machine tool technology will begin in January. Cosmetology is planned for 2018, following a building renovation.

In addition, TCAT-Elizabethton plans to work with the Washington County government and Bristol City Schools to establish extension campuses. The Bristol extension campus would be established at Tennessee High School to provide adult training programs and allow dual enrollment opportunities for Tennessee High students.

John Lee, National Coalition of Certification Centers certified training instructor at TCAT-Elizabethton, told the advisory committee the school will be expanding the number of NC3 certifications, which already total 864 in 2016, and develop additional industrial training partnerships.

Blevins also announced that TCAT-Elizabethton will host the Council on Occupational Education accreditation reaffirmation team in September.

For the 12-month period ending Aug. 31, Blevins said TCAT-Elizabethton had a 90 percent program completion rate, 89 percent job placement and 88 percent licensure pass rate.