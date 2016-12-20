New sensory room aids Harold McCormick students

The new room was recently completed at the Elizabethton school. It helps meet the needs of some students who require increased or decreased sensory stimulation.

Ellie Light, the parent of a Harold McCormick student, provided the funding and many of the supplies for the new room. The room has a small trampoline, a crash pad, a weighted blanket, a swinging chair, calming lighting and many tactile activities.

“The kids are responding really well to it and really enjoy the swinging and jumping, which appears to calm them before they return to class,” said Savannah Taylor, the school’s occupational therapist.

Taylor said the room is designed for students with Sensory Processing Disorder, which occurs when a student’s brain does not organize sensory signals and is unable to respond effectively so they avoid or seek sensory stimulation. Taylor said sometimes, settings like classrooms, school assemblies or lunchrooms can be overstimulating and cause these students to become aggressive, to react with inappropriate behavior or to try to avoid or escape the situation.

“The sensory room helps to provide therapists, aides and/or teachers a sensory friendly space to take a child into for calming or learning activities,” Taylor said.

Sensory seekers, she said may seem to fidget or to be over-active, and in this case they require increased amounts of input to regulate their nervous systems.

“The sensory room will provide visual, auditory, vestibular, proprioceptive and touch/tactile activities that will promote calming and regulation,” Taylor said. “The idea of a multi-sensory room has been around since the 1970’s, but is a newer concept for the school settings in this area.”

In addition to the donations by Light, several members of the school staff donated time and labor to create the room, including Assistant Principal Penny Nave, Taylor, extended resource teachers resource teachers, speech and language pathologist Samantha Wampler and members of the maintenance staff.