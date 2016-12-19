QUEST fuels learning in Washington County schools through five grants

This year’s grantees are focusing on technology to bring different skill sets to classrooms from pre-K through high school and help students with skills such as learning a foreign language, enhancing knowledge of the world and different countries, languages and cultures, and helping kindergarteners facilitate basic numbers, shapes, letters and reading skills through programs like Engaging Minds in Room 139, Learning by Growing in Our Kinder-garden, We've Got the Whole World in Our Hands, Cooking up the Curriculum with Chrome Books and Learning Through This Galaxy and Beyond.

David Crockett High School’s foreign language department earned $4,944.81, Fall Branch Elementary School was awarded $3,063.98 for its first and second grades, Jonesborough Elementary School’s third-grade science and social studies class will receive $3,999, Ridgeview Elementary School will receive $3,242.10 for its kindergarten class and South Central Elementary School will receive $2,776.60 to benefit its kindergarteners.

The $17,927 awarded this year adds to the more than $120,000 awarded to 47 classrooms in 14 schools since QUEST’s implementation. The foundation focuses on enhancing programs in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields, music, fine arts, cultural and historic programs, literacy support and interactive learning aids.

